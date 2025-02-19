Octavia Spencer makes dig at Elon Musk and DOGE with hilarious The Help reference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Octavia Spencer is channelling her character from The Help to promise an unusual gift for Elon Musk and employees at the Department of Government Efficiency.

The actor, 54, offered to bake the notorious chocolate pie from the 2011 movie, which famously contained a “special ingredient” – faeces.

Spencer shared a photo on Instagram, showing the memorable scene in which her character Minny arrives at the home of her former employer, the villainous Hilly Holbrook, played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Minny brings her signature chocolate pie, apparently as a gift to her ex-boss, but she has in fact added poop to the recipe in order to get revenge after being fired.

“Bake sale for Washington to ALL DOGE employees and supporters,” Spencer wrote alongside the image.

“I need good vanilla from MEXICO and some CANADIAN maple syrup,” she added, alluding to recent tariffs imposed on those countries by Donald Trump.

“Need lots of donations for the ‘special ingredient,’” she added. “Eat looooooooots of corn, one time sale. Fill out the cards below. Who would you send a pie to?”

Spencer won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Help in 2012.

The film was based on the novel by Kathryn Stockett, and followed the story of a young woman (Emma Stone) who decides to write about the hardships faced by African American maids working for white families in Mississippi during the civil rights movement. It also starred Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain.

Spencer received an Oscar for her role in 'The Help' ( Getty Images )

The Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, is a temporary advisory initiative set up by Trump and apparently spearheaded by X owner Elon Musk.

DOGE has been tasked with significantly cutting back federal spending, and its efforts have so far proved controversial, prompting vast swathes of employees at government agencies to lose their jobs.

Despite its name, it is not an official government department. It was created during Trump’s first day of office when the president signed an executive order.

Earlier this week, the White House clarified that Musk is a senior adviser to the president, rather than an employee of DOGE, and therefore has “no actual or formal authority” to make decisions.