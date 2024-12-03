Netflix is removing a large number of movies in December 2024
Catch them before they disappear
Every month, Netflix removes a large number of movies and TV shows from its library.
While the streaming service regularly adds a bursting list of titles to its service, it also takes things down – and does so without warning subscribers in the UK.
This means that certain things you’ve been meaning to get around to viewing after adding them to your watchlist may suddenly disappear. Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either.
The Independent has compiled a full list of every single movie and TV series being taken down in December 2024 – and the full list of everything being added here.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 December
Accident – UK/US
Ali – US
Araham – US
Battleship – UK
The Battleship Island – US
A Beautiful Life – UK/US
The Berlin File – US
Blood and Bone – US
Cat Burglar (Netflix Original) – UK
Chhota Bheem Aur Mahavinashini ka Vinaash – US
Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul – US
Choose Love – UK
The Devil’s Own – US
Diary of a Mad Black Woman – US
Donnie Brasco – UK
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – UK/US
Downton Abbey (2019) – US
Erin Brockovich – UK
Frances Ha – US
Glengarry Glen Ross – US
Hunter Killer – US
It Chapter Two – US
The Little Things – US
Kicking and Screaming (1995) – UK
Layer Cake – UK
Life Without Principle – UK
Look for a Star – UK/US
The Matrix Resurrections – US
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool – UK
National Security – US
Nocturnal Animals – UK
Offline: Are You Ready for the Next Level? – UK/US
Once a Gangster – US
Pain & Gain – US
Point Break (1991) –US
The Quick and the Dead – US
Risen – UK
SDU: Sex Duties Units – UK/US
Snitch – UK
Space Jam: A New Legacy – US
Switch – UK
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – UK
Tears of the Sun – UK
Tee Shot: Ariya Jutanugarn – US
Terminator Salvation – UK
That’s My Boy – UK
To Leslie – US
Troy – US
Two Weeks Notice – US
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor – US
The Unjust – US
Veteran – US
Villains – UK
What to Expect When You’re Expecting – US
Whiplash – UK
2 December
U Turn (2021) – UK
White Girl – UK/US
3 December
The Commuter – US
4 December
Green Lantern – UK
True North – UK
5 December
The Best of Enemies – UK
A Dog’s Purpose – UK
I Can Only Imagine – US
Living – US
6 December
Let’s Dance (Netflix Original) – US
Reminiscence – US
7 December
Trolls – US
9 December
Amsterdam to Anatolia – UK
Facing Mecca – UK
10 December
Dear Son – UK/US
Falafel – UK/US
Haifa Street – UK
Last Men in Aleppo – UK
RIPD – UK
Safe House – UK
200 Meters – UK
11 December
Ezra – UK/US
The War Below – UK
12 December
Fun Size – UK
The Guest – UK
15 December
Boyz n the Hood – UK
FREDI – UK
Holy Expectations – UK
U-571 – UK
16 December
Darkest Hour – US
Hizia – UK
Mortal Kombat (2021) – US
17 December
Bad Boys for Life – UK
18 December
Emma (1996) – UK
19 December
Random Hearts – UK
20 December
Aquaman – UK
Lang Tong – UK
Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken – US
Rush Hour – UK
Rush Hour 2 – UK
Rush Hour 3 – UK
21 December
Kiss the Girls – UK
Once Again – UK
The Flash – US
24 December
Uradi – UK
25 December
Black and Blue – UK
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – UK
28 December
A Twelve Year Night (Netflix Original) – US
TV
1 December
Basketball Wives season three and four – US
Big Brother season six and 17 – US
Blind Detective season one – UK/US
Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast – UK
Haunted House season one – UK/US
Inborn Pair season one – UK/US
Meteor Garden season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Sonic X season one and two – UK/US
2 December
Nightflyers season one – US
Supermodel Me: Revolution season one – UK/US
5 December
Costco at Christmas – UK
The Prince of Tennis: Match, Tennis, Juniors season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US
6 December
Greggs: What’s Really In It? – UK
Teasing Master Takagi-san season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US
7 December
Voltron: Legendary Defender season one to eight (Netflix Original) – UK/US
9 December
How to Get Away with Murder season one to six – UK
15 December
The Hills season one and two – UK/US
27 Deecember
The Moon Embracing the Sun season one
She Was Pretty season one
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo season one
W – Two Worlds Apart season one
Kids
21 December
Sonic Boom season one – UK
23 December
Badanamu ABC TV – UK
Badanamu Pop – UK
Interactive
Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie – US
Barbie Epic Road Trip – UK/US
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! – UK/US
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile – UK/US
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama – UK/US
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – UK/US
Cat Burglar – UK/US
Choose Love – UK/US
Escape The Undertaker – UK/US
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind – US
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest – UK/US
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure – UK/US
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You – UK/US
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – UK/US
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout – UK/US
Trivia Quest – UK/US
Triviaverse – UK/US
We Lost Our Human – UK/US
You vs Wild: Out Cold – US
