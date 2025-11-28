Netflix quietly adds new film being called one of 2025’s best

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has quietly added a new film that’s been hailed as one of the best of the year.

On Friday (28 November), the streaming service released Left-Handed Girl, a family comedy drama that made waves upon its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival back in May.

The Taiwanese film is written and directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, who regularly collaborates with Sean Baker, the Oscar-winning indie filmmaker whose Anora won Best Picture earlier this year. Baker co-wrote Left-Handed Girl.

Left Handed-Girl has been in the works since Tsou co-directed Take Out with Baker in 2004. It follows a five-year-old girl (Nina Ye) who, along with her sister (ShihYuan Ma) and their mother (Janel Tsai), relocates from the serene countryside to bustling Taipei, where they open a noodle shop amid a night market.

The film follows the trio as they adapt to their new environment.

Collider hailed Left-Handed Girl as “one of the best solo directing debuts of the year”, with The Spectator adding that the film is “tender without ever being sentimental”.

Meanwhile, The Times said the film “has a rebellious spirit and sense of mischief”, and identified Ye’s performance as a standout.

Speaking to Netflix about the inspiration behind the film, Tsou said: “Growing up in Taiwan, I often felt confined by tradition and expectations, especially as a girl. I was taught to stay quiet, to follow the rules, to not take up space or draw attention.

“But looking back, I see how those limitations shaped me. They taught me to observe, to listen between the lines, and, most importantly, to give voice to those who couldn’t speak up.

She concluded that “returning to Taiwan to make Left-Handed Girl felt like reconnecting with that quiet version of myself, and finally telling her story out loud”.

open image in gallery 'Left-Handed Girl' is on Netflix ( Netflix )

To best capture the family’s dynamic, Tsou shunned “formal rehearsals” for something more unique.

“I asked each cast member to bring their most intense family experiences into the characters. I also chose not to overly bond the cast beforehand; sometimes a bit of distance helped preserve the natural tension and kept their interactions feeling more organic.”

Tsou said that “the emotional tension – the love, the frustration, the silence – was exactly what I wanted them to carry into every scene”, adding: “And they did, beautifully.”

Left-Handed Girl is available to stream on Netflix now