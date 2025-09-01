Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix removes a large section of titles each month and, depending where you are in the world, you won’t be warned.

While in the US, the streaming service announces which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK.

This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could vanish from your watchlist without you realising.

Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in September – and among the departures is Prison Break, a US drama whose presence on the streaming service has seen the show’s legacy flourish in recent years.

The series stars Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, an engineer who gets himself incarcerated in a prison he designed in order to save his falsely accused brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) from a death sentence.

open image in gallery Netflix is about to remove fan favourite US drama ‘Prison Break’ ( Fox )

It originally aired in 2005, running for four seasons, with a revival series premiering in 2017.

Aother show set to leave the service is The Good Place. However, the sitcom, starring Kristen Bell, will only be leaving the US strand of the srreamer, not the UK’s.

NB: We put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 September

After Earth – US

Airport – US

Airport ’77 – US

Airport 1975 – US

American Gangster – US

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US

The Autopsy of Jane Doe – UK

Barbarian – US

Bee Movie – UK/US

Black Hawk Down – US

Blood and Bone – US

Burn After Reading – US

Caliphate (Netflix Original) – UK

Charlie Wilson’s War – US

The Croods – UK

open image in gallery ‘The Croods’ ( Universal Pictures )

Darkness Falls – UK

Deliver Us from Evil – UK

Diary of a Mad Black Woman – UK

The Dilemma – US

Dumb and Dumber To – US

The End of the Tour – UK

Exorcist: The Beginning – UK

50 First Dates – US

Flushed Away – US

Hanna – US

The Holiday – US

Home – US

The Jerk – US

Killers – UK

The Last Witch Hunter – US

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen – US

MacGruber – US

The Match (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Mercy – UK

Midnight in the Switchgrass – US

Midway – US

Minions – UK

Money Monster – UK

open image in gallery George Clooney in ‘Money Monster’

The Mule – US

National Security – US

The Notebook – US

The Nutty Professor (1996) – US

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure – US

One Piece Episode of Skypiea – US

One Piece Film: Gold – US

One Piece: Heart of Gold – US

The Other Boleyn Girl – UK

Paul – US

The Polar Express – US

Red Eye – US

The Shallows – UK

open image in gallery 'The Shallows'

See No Evil, Hear No Evil – US

17 Again – US

Sicario – US

Trainwreck – US

Tyler Perry’s The Singles Moms Club – UK

Vampires – US

Us – US

V for Vendetta – US

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US

When the Bough Breaks – UK

2 September

Collision Course – UK

Frida – UK

How I Became a Gangster (Netflix Original) – UK

Sky Tour: The Movie – UK/US

The Unholy – UK

3 September

Ave Maryam – UK/US

4 September

Kandasamys: The Wedding – UK/US

Sinister – UK

Sinister 2 – UK

open image in gallery Horror film ‘Sinister’ is leaving Netflix ( Paramount )

5 September

Four Daughters – US

6 September

The Back-Up Plan – UK

Fist Fight – UK

I Kill Giants – UK

Scream VI – UK

Witch at Court – UK

7 September

80 for Brady – UK

Two Lovers – US

open image in gallery New film ‘80 for Brady’ ( Paramount Pictures )

8 September

Animal – UK/US

Blood Diamond – UK

Cargo – US

The Champion – US

Dampyr – UK

Parker – UK

The Shadow – UK/US

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – UK

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – UK

9 September

Kaagar – US

Mad Max: Fury Road – US

PhotoCopy – UK

open image in gallery ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ ( Sony )

11 September

AXL – UK

Butterfly – UK

Cobweb – UK

Hell or High Water – UK

Mad Dog – UK

Mohammed Ali Road – UK/US

Sisu – UK

12 September

Tag – UK

13 September

The Bling Ring – UK

London Has Fallen – US

14 September

Book Club: The Next Chapter – UK

Chosen – UK

open image in gallery Emma Watson in ‘The Bling Ring' ( StudioCanal )

15 September

Aloha – UK

Change Days – UK

Defiance – UK

The Guns of Navarone – US

The Guv’nor – US

Hotel Transylvania – UK

Hotel Transylvania 2 – UK

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – UK

Little Lunch – UK

New Saudi Voices – UK

White Nanny Black Child – UK

16 September

Bad Words – US

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed– UK/US

Finding Hubby 2 – UK

48 Hrs – UK

Instant Family – US

Pitch Perfect – UK

Pitch Perfect 2 – UK

Pitch Perfect 3 – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK

Scarface (1983) – UK

Subira – UK/US

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall – UK/US

Us – UK

open image in gallery Al Pacino in ‘Scarface' ( Universal )

17 September

Joy Ride – UK

Kartini: Princess of Java – UK

The Stronghold (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Unlucky Ploy – UK/US

18 September

The Children Act – UK

Memory – UK

Yardie – UK

19 September

Kabir Singh – UK

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (Netflix Original) – UK/US

20 September

The Persian Version – US

21 September

Mom Is Pregnant – UK

No Hard Feelings – UK

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence in ‘No Hard Feelings’ ( © 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SALE, DUPLICATION OR TRANSFER OF THIS MATERIAL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.** )

22 September

The Deal – UK

Encrypted Letter – UK

Excuse My French – UK

Female Cousins – UK

The Ghost – UK

The Hostage – UK

Katkout – UK

Lion & Four Cats – UK

Project X – UK

Taymour and Shafika – UK

Transit Prisoner – UK

23 September

The Island – UK/US

25 September

Capital – UK

27 September

The Miracle Club – US

29 September

Battle (Netflix Original) – US

30 September

What We Leave Behind – US

TV

1 September

Beyblade Burst Surge – UK

Celebrity Gogglebox – UK

Costa: How Do They Do It? – UK

Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Heartland season one to 16 – US

A House of Blocks – UK/US

My Perfect Landing – US

Ray Winstone’s Sicily – UK

Shameless US – UK

Story Time Book: Read-Along – UK/US

Supernatural Academy – UK

Thomas and Friends season 24

Why Do Men Earn More Than Women – UK

Wipeout – US

3 September

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Netflix Original) – UK/US

4 September

Breeders – UK

Prison Break – UK

The Resident – US

RuPaul’s Drag Race – UK

open image in gallery Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell as Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows in 2005's ‘Prison Break’ ( Fox )

5 September

Grimsburg – US

10 September

Greenleaf – US

Pokémon Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US

Titipo Titipo – UK/US

15 September

Band of Brothers – US

Intervention – US

Krapopolis – US

The Pacific – US

18 September

The Walking Dead: Dead City – US

26 September

The Good Place – US

30 September

Chappelle’s Show – US

Comedy

12 September

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (Netflix Original) – UK/US