What’s leaving Netflix in September 2025, including fan favourite US drama
Netflix removes a large section of titles each month and, depending where you are in the world, you won’t be warned.
While in the US, the streaming service announces which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK.
This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could vanish from your watchlist without you realising.
Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in September – and among the departures is Prison Break, a US drama whose presence on the streaming service has seen the show’s legacy flourish in recent years.
The series stars Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, an engineer who gets himself incarcerated in a prison he designed in order to save his falsely accused brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) from a death sentence.
It originally aired in 2005, running for four seasons, with a revival series premiering in 2017.
Aother show set to leave the service is The Good Place. However, the sitcom, starring Kristen Bell, will only be leaving the US strand of the srreamer, not the UK’s.
NB: We put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 September
After Earth – US
Airport – US
Airport ’77 – US
Airport 1975 – US
American Gangster – US
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US
The Autopsy of Jane Doe – UK
Barbarian – US
Bee Movie – UK/US
Black Hawk Down – US
Blood and Bone – US
Burn After Reading – US
Caliphate (Netflix Original) – UK
Charlie Wilson’s War – US
The Croods – UK
Darkness Falls – UK
Deliver Us from Evil – UK
Diary of a Mad Black Woman – UK
The Dilemma – US
Dumb and Dumber To – US
The End of the Tour – UK
Exorcist: The Beginning – UK
50 First Dates – US
Flushed Away – US
Hanna – US
The Holiday – US
Home – US
The Jerk – US
Killers – UK
The Last Witch Hunter – US
Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen – US
MacGruber – US
The Match (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Mercy – UK
Midnight in the Switchgrass – US
Midway – US
Minions – UK
Money Monster – UK
The Mule – US
National Security – US
The Notebook – US
The Nutty Professor (1996) – US
One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure – US
One Piece Episode of Skypiea – US
One Piece Film: Gold – US
One Piece: Heart of Gold – US
The Other Boleyn Girl – UK
Paul – US
The Polar Express – US
Red Eye – US
The Shallows – UK
See No Evil, Hear No Evil – US
17 Again – US
Sicario – US
Trainwreck – US
Tyler Perry’s The Singles Moms Club – UK
Vampires – US
Us – US
V for Vendetta – US
Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US
When the Bough Breaks – UK
2 September
Collision Course – UK
Frida – UK
How I Became a Gangster (Netflix Original) – UK
Sky Tour: The Movie – UK/US
The Unholy – UK
3 September
Ave Maryam – UK/US
4 September
Kandasamys: The Wedding – UK/US
Sinister – UK
Sinister 2 – UK
5 September
Four Daughters – US
6 September
The Back-Up Plan – UK
Fist Fight – UK
I Kill Giants – UK
Scream VI – UK
Witch at Court – UK
7 September
80 for Brady – UK
Two Lovers – US
8 September
Animal – UK/US
Blood Diamond – UK
Cargo – US
The Champion – US
Dampyr – UK
Parker – UK
The Shadow – UK/US
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – UK
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – UK
9 September
Kaagar – US
Mad Max: Fury Road – US
PhotoCopy – UK
11 September
AXL – UK
Butterfly – UK
Cobweb – UK
Hell or High Water – UK
Mad Dog – UK
Mohammed Ali Road – UK/US
Sisu – UK
12 September
Tag – UK
13 September
The Bling Ring – UK
London Has Fallen – US
14 September
Book Club: The Next Chapter – UK
Chosen – UK
15 September
Aloha – UK
Change Days – UK
Defiance – UK
The Guns of Navarone – US
The Guv’nor – US
Hotel Transylvania – UK
Hotel Transylvania 2 – UK
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – UK
Little Lunch – UK
New Saudi Voices – UK
White Nanny Black Child – UK
16 September
Bad Words – US
Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed– UK/US
Finding Hubby 2 – UK
48 Hrs – UK
Instant Family – US
Pitch Perfect – UK
Pitch Perfect 2 – UK
Pitch Perfect 3 – UK
Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK
Scarface (1983) – UK
Subira – UK/US
Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall – UK/US
Us – UK
17 September
Joy Ride – UK
Kartini: Princess of Java – UK
The Stronghold (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Unlucky Ploy – UK/US
18 September
The Children Act – UK
Memory – UK
Yardie – UK
19 September
Kabir Singh – UK
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (Netflix Original) – UK/US
20 September
The Persian Version – US
21 September
Mom Is Pregnant – UK
No Hard Feelings – UK
22 September
The Deal – UK
Encrypted Letter – UK
Excuse My French – UK
Female Cousins – UK
The Ghost – UK
The Hostage – UK
Katkout – UK
Lion & Four Cats – UK
Project X – UK
Taymour and Shafika – UK
Transit Prisoner – UK
23 September
The Island – UK/US
25 September
Capital – UK
27 September
The Miracle Club – US
29 September
Battle (Netflix Original) – US
30 September
What We Leave Behind – US
TV
1 September
Beyblade Burst Surge – UK
Celebrity Gogglebox – UK
Costa: How Do They Do It? – UK
Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Heartland season one to 16 – US
A House of Blocks – UK/US
My Perfect Landing – US
Ray Winstone’s Sicily – UK
Shameless US – UK
Story Time Book: Read-Along – UK/US
Supernatural Academy – UK
Thomas and Friends season 24
Why Do Men Earn More Than Women – UK
Wipeout – US
3 September
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Netflix Original) – UK/US
4 September
Breeders – UK
Prison Break – UK
The Resident – US
RuPaul’s Drag Race – UK
5 September
Grimsburg – US
10 September
Greenleaf – US
Pokémon Journeys: The Series – US
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – US
Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US
Titipo Titipo – UK/US
15 September
Band of Brothers – US
Intervention – US
Krapopolis – US
The Pacific – US
18 September
The Walking Dead: Dead City – US
26 September
The Good Place – US
30 September
Chappelle’s Show – US
Comedy
12 September
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (Netflix Original) – UK/US
