Netflix is removing the most brutal film of the last 10 years

Every month, Netflix removes a large selection of movies and TV shows from its library.

These titles often feel as if they’re taken down without warning; the service only informs you when you scroll through its library and select something that happens to be leaving in the next 30 days.

In recent years, Netflix Originals have also found themselves on the departure list – something that has led to plenty of consternation among users who believed these titles would remain on the service for good.

Among the films leaving this service this month are the Final Destination and Hunger Games films as well as 2018 film The Nightingale.

The psychological thriller, from The Babadook director Jennifer Kent, is a tough watch that isn’t for the faint hearted.

Set in 1825, The Nightingale follows a young Irish convict (Aisling Franciosi) who seeks vengeance against members of the Colonial forces of Tasmania after unspeakable acts are committed against her.

It could very well be the most brutal film of the last 10 years – and led to cinema walkouts due to its graphic portrayal of rape and murder.

open image in gallery Aisling Franciosi in brutal thriller ‘The Nightingale’ ( Transmission Films )

Kent defended her film after reports of complaints, saying she doesn’t believe the violence to be “gratuitous or exploitative”.

Meanwhile, the TV show that will leave the biggest absence after its Netflix departure is US drama Lost.

Beginning in 2004, Lost – which followed survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 – became the biggest cult show on the planet, generating intense fan discussion and theories on the internet throughout its six seasons on air.

The show is regularly listed on polls ranking the best TV shows of all time, with Empire. EW, Time and Variety all opting to include Lost.

Lost celebrated its 20th anniversary in September 2024 and has recently had a resurgence thanks to its arrival on Netflix.

open image in gallery Evangeline Lilly and Matthew Fox in 'Lost' ( ABC )

Find a full list of every movie and TV series leaving Netflix in July 2025 below - and a list of everything being added here.

NB: We put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 August

Are We Done Yet? – US

The Best Man Holiday – US

The Birds – US

Bobby Z – US

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs – UK

Conan the Destroyer – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

Drinking Buddies – UK

Dunkirk – US

Everest – US

Fallen (2016) – US

Family Plot – US

Fifty Shades Darker – UK

Fifty Shades Freed – UK

Fifty Shades of Grey – UK

Field of Dreams – US

The Five-Year Engagement – US

For the Love of the Game – US

Frenzy – US

The Furnace – US

Georgia Rule – UK

The Ghost and the Tout – UK/US

Happy Gilmore – US

Hitchcock – US

The Infiltrator – US

Jack the Giant Slayer – US

K-9 – US

The Lego Movie – US

Little Man – UK

Lucy – US

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) – US

Matilda (1996) – US

Mid90s – US

My Perfect Landing – US

The Nightingale – UK

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature – UK

The Place Beyond the Pines – US

Psycho (1960) – US

Rear Window – US

Return to the Blue Lagoon – US

Rooster Cogburn – US

Senna – UK/US

The Shack – US

Shortcomings – US

Shrek – UK

Shrek 2 – UK

Shrek the Third – UK

open image in gallery Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Shrek (Mike Myers) in the original ‘Shrek' ( DreamWorks )

Smokey and the Bandit – US

Smokey and the Bandit II – US

Sniper – US

Sniper: Ghost Shooter – US

Spanglish – US

The Sugarland Express – US

Think Like a Man – UK

Tiger 24 – US

The Town – US

Trolls – US

Uncle Buck – US

Vertigo – US

Warcraft – UK

The Water Horse – UK

The Wedding Planner – US

White House Down – UK

2 August

The Intern – UK

3 August

Aloe Vera – UK

Elevator Baby – UK/US

Final Destination – UK

Final Destination 2 – UK

Final Destination 3 – UK

Final Destination 5 – UK

Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Final Destination 2’ ( New Line Cinema )

4 August

The Set Up – UK/US

5 August

Down Low – US

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story – US

Lockdown – UK/US

Love Is War – UK/US

Nairobby – UK

’71 – UK

6 August

DC League of Super-Pets – UK

A Man Apart – UK

Norbit – UK

Sugar Rush – UK

7 August

Demolition Man – UK

Gods of Egypt – UK

High-Rise – US

A History of Violence – UK

Man on Wire – US

Up North – UK/US

8 August

Filip – UK

Journey to Bethlehem – US

Nimbe – UK/US

9 August

Deep Blue Sea – UK

Get Hard – US

Love in Taipei – US

Merry Men 2: Another Mission – UK/US

Peter Rabbit –UK

10 August

American Psycho – UK

Chef – UK

Coming from Insanity –UK/US

Conan the Barbarian – UK

How to Be a Latin Lover – UK

The Hunger Games – UK

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – UK

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – UK

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – UK

Love Again – UK

What to Expect When You’re Expecting – UK

Uncle Drew – US

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1' ( Lionsgate )

11 August

Horizon Line – UK

The Vendor – UK/US

12 August

Black Mass – US

Blueback – US

The Mule – UK

The Razz Guy – UK/US

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai – UK/US

13 August

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella – US

Chinese Odyssey (Part I) – US

Lara and the Beat – UK

14 August

Early Man – UK

Jared Freid: 37 & Single (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free – UK

Out of Thin Air – UK

Summer Playlist (Netflix Original) – UK/US

15 August

The Bank Job – UK

The Choice – UK

4th Republic – UK/US

From Prada to Nada – UK

The Great Debaters – UK

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – UK

Learn to Swim – UK/US

Long Shot – UK

Slender Man – UK

The Stepfather (2009) – UK

30 Minutes or Less – UK

US Marshals – UK

Where Hope Grows – US

16 August

Endless Love – US

Gladiator – UK

Lagos Real Fake Life – UK/US

Model – US

Mother Goose Club – US

Ouija: Origin of Evil – US

The Secret Garden – UK

The Theory of Everything – UK

White Boy – UK

open image in gallery Russell Crowe in ‘Gladiator’ ( Dreamworks LLC & Universal Pictures )

17 August

Anchor Baby – UK/US

Bad Day for the Cut – UK

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping – US

Renfield – UK

Thanksgiving – US

The Whole Truth – UK

18 August

Light in the Dark – UK/US

19 August

Beetlejuice – UK

Dwindle – UK

Grease – UK

It’s Her Day – UK

You Can Do It, Dear! – UK

open image in gallery Davis and Baldwin: the Maitlands’ death scene was originally more disturbing (Wa ( Warner Bros )

20 August

Hire a Woman – UK

21 August

Alakada Reloaded – UK/US

The Ice Cream Wars – UK

Kung Fu Panda 4 – US

Logan Lucky – US

Polly Pocket Sparkle Cove Adventure – UK

Something in the Water – UK

To Leslie – UK

Trust Me – UK

22 August

The Boss Baby – US

Nigerian Prince – UK

24 August

Beau Is Afraid – UK

The Machine – UK

Moms at War – UK

Space Jam – UK

The Super Mario Bros Movie – UK

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word – US

open image in gallery Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Beau Is Afraid' ( Takashi Seida/A24 )

25 August

Dinosaur Train – UK

Jack Frost – UK

Melancholia – US

26 August

Anna – UK

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – US

29 August

Kardec (Netflix Original) – US

31 August

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – US

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – US

TV

1 August

Close Your Eyes Before It’s Dark – UK/US

Have You Ever Fallen in Love, Miss Jiang? – UK/US

Holey Moley – US

Life Plan A and B – UK/US

Love Storm – UK/US

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes – UK/US

My Perfect Landing – US

Om Nom Stories – UK/US

Rich Holiday Poor Holiday – UK

Suspect – UK

2 August

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons – UK/US

3 August

Never Give Up – UK

5 August

My Wife and Kids season one to five – US

6 August

Ever After High (Netflix Original) – UK/US

13 August

Greenleaf (Netflix Original) – UK

15 August

Ballers – US

Happy! (Netflix Original) – UK

Lost – UK

Million Yen Women (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Model – UK

Mother Goose Club – UK

16 August

Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original) – UK/US

18 August

Babylon series one – UK

open image in gallery Brit Marling in 'Babylon' ( Channel 4 )

19 August

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – US

Dark Winds – US

A Discovery of Witches – US

Fear the Walking Dead – US

Gangs of London – US

Interview with the Vampire – US

Into the Badlands – US

Kevin Can F**k Himself – US

Monsieur Spade – US

Preacher – US

That Dirty Black Bag – US

The Terror – US

UnReal – US

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – US

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – US

24 August

The Devil Judge – UK

26 August

The Mist (Netflix Original) – UK