The first reactions to the eighth and possibly final Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning, have been shared online.

Many have praised the action sequences, describing them as “jaw-dropping”, but others have criticised the film, deeming it “incredibly bloated.”

The new film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, sees Tom Cruise reprise his much-loved role as special agent Ethan Hunt, in a direct sequel to 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Vanessa Kirby and Pom Klementieff all return to the cast, with Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Severance’s Tramell Tillman also joining the ensemble.

Numerous press screenings of the blockbuster have now taken place following its world premiere in Tokyo, Japan on 5 May. It is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival on 14 May.

Posting on social media, critics have shared their thoughts on the film – and it is fair to say that it has generated mixed feelings.

Erik Davis of Fandango said that the movie was “astonishing”, adding: “Two of my favourite all-time Mission action scenes are in this film - one plays like a horror movie and one took my breath away. Lots of classic spy movie bits in here, too. Also maybe the most Cruise running in an M:I movie to date? It really does go all in and it's a good time for sure.”

open image in gallery Tom Cruise hangs from a plane in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ ( © 2025 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. )

Critic Dave Baldwin said: “Best to take blood pressure meds before watching Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning because once the insanity starts, it doesn't stop. It's exceptionally entertaining with pulse-pounding stunts that will leave you gasping. Tom Cruise has done it again.”

Jake Hamilton of the ReelBlend podcast was also highly complimentary in his thoughts. “The Final Reckoning is a love letter to fans who just rewatched the entire series. It ties the entire series together as one story rather than 8 entries. First time I’ve cried in the series. The plane sequence is one of cinema’s greatest stunts. I loved it.”

While the action sequences have been showered with praise, some critics highlighted the inconsistencies with the story and the script overall.

Andrew J Salazar of Discussing Film said that he “didn’t really enjoy” the film, explaining: “It's got McQuarries's best and worst tendencies, i.e. stunning visuals bogged down by an overtly complex script that introduces so much that goes nowhere. Obviously feels like they were filming this without a script.”

David Ehrlich of Indie Wire echoed the sentiment, writing: “The Final Reckoning is dull and dysfunctional in a way I didn't think this franchise was capable of. Set pieces are obviously incredible, but as someone so supportive of Cruise's crusade to save the movies and whatnot this was a massive heartbreaker.”

Meanwhile, Eric Hardman said: “The Final Reckoning is very complicated. Less action-heavy than you may expect and in many ways feels incredibly bloated. Exposition is handled better, and when the action is happening, it’s jaw-dropping. Some really high highs, but some really low lows.”

open image in gallery Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ ( Paramount Pictures )

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released in cinemas worldwide on 21 May.