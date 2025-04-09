Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess has responded to the viral ‘chicken jockey’ trend after it emerged some movie theaters are now banning unaccompanied children.

In the movie, which arrived in theaters on Friday, Jack Black’s character sees a baby zombie fall onto the back of a chicken and shouts “chicken jockey!”, causing theater-goers to erupt into chaos by screaming or throwing popcorn.

For those wondering, a chicken jockey — a baby zombie riding a chicken — is an extremely rare phenomenon in the game.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hess said he’s been staying up into the night watching videos of fans reacting to that and other moments from the film.

"It's been so bananas," he said. "It's been way too fun. People are sending me these really hilarious speeches that a lot of teenagers are giving right before the movie. It's so hysterical, man. I'm staying up way too late."

On Sunday, the Township Theatre in New Jersey issued a statement on Facebook announcing that minors attending screenings of A Minecraft Movie must be “accompanied by a parent or responsible adult,” following “an unfortunate situation” that took place during a Saturday showing.

The 'Chicken jockey' scene in question ( Warner Bros. Pictures )

Fans across the country have been so exuberant that one viral video showed police being called to a screening to deal with particularly rowdy cinemagoers.

"It's weird when you're having too much fun and the cops get called," said Hess.

"It's funny because I think it's just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it's hilarious. I've seen so many funny videos. It's great, especially when people are climbing on their friends' shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It's like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."

Despite a lukewarm reception from critics, the movie has been a smash box office success, collecting a blockbuster $163 million in its opening weekend domestically, as well as an additional $150 million from outside the U.S.

On social media, numerous fans shared that they had witnessed, or participated in, outbursts over the chicken jockey scene in theaters.

“Just got back from watching the movie myself, can confirm everyone in the theatre collectively yelled ‘CHICKEN JOCKEY’ during that moment and it was glorious ngl,” wrote one.

In contrast, some cinema employees on TikTok have been urging viewers not to cause chaos in the screenings and to refrain from making a mess.

“Theatre employee here. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just don’t be obnoxious I worked both opening days and it has been a living nightmare. Nothing wrong with cheering during big moments but don’t be swearing,” said one user.