Marvel announces all major cast members for Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, and Paul Rudd are among the returning superheroes
Marvel has announced the list of new and returning cast members for its forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.
The fifth superhero movie in the Avengers franchise is expected to be released May 1, 2026, seven years after its latest entry, Avengers: Endgame.
In a Wednesday live stream on YouTube and its social media channels, Marvel revealed the superheroes preparing for battle.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; Paul Rudd as Ant-Man; and Wyatt Russell as John Walker are among the first batch of returning stars.
Meanwhile, Ebon Moss-Barach will bring his Punisher character, David Lieberman/Micro, to the Avengers for the first time, as will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta Mejía. Simu Liu, who debuted as Shang-Chi in Marvel’s 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has also been added to the new Avengers line-up.
Vanessa Kirby will also join as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman following her Marvel debut in the new Fantastic Four: First Steps, out July 25.
Avengers: Doomsday is part of Marvel Phase Six, which is the studio’s next chapter after its Multiverse Saga.
Last month, it was reported that production on the movie would begin sometime this month in the U.K.
Doomsday was originally supposed to be released this year, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026; however, both films have since been delayed until 2026 and 2027 respectively.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments