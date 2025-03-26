Marvel announces all major cast members for Avengers: Doomsday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marvel has announced the list of new and returning cast members for its forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

The fifth superhero movie in the Avengers franchise is expected to be released May 1, 2026, seven years after its latest entry, Avengers: Endgame.

In a Wednesday live stream on YouTube and its social media channels, Marvel revealed the superheroes preparing for battle.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; Paul Rudd as Ant-Man; and Wyatt Russell as John Walker are among the first batch of returning stars.

Meanwhile, Ebon Moss-Barach will bring his Punisher character, David Lieberman/Micro, to the Avengers for the first time, as will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta Mejía. Simu Liu, who debuted as Shang-Chi in Marvel’s 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has also been added to the new Avengers line-up.

Vanessa Kirby will also join as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman following her Marvel debut in the new Fantastic Four: First Steps, out July 25.

Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Anthony Mackie are among the stars returning for 'Avengers: Doomsday' ( Getty Images )

Avengers: Doomsday is part of Marvel Phase Six, which is the studio’s next chapter after its Multiverse Saga.

Last month, it was reported that production on the movie would begin sometime this month in the U.K.

Doomsday was originally supposed to be released this year, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026; however, both films have since been delayed until 2026 and 2027 respectively.

