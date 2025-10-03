Mark Ruffalo jokingly reveals why he isn’t in Avengers: Doomsday trailer
The actor has played the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012
Mark Ruffalo has joked about the reason he wasn’t part of the dramatic cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday.
The Wisconsin-born actor, 57, has played the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012’s The Avengers.
He was notably absent when the lengthy cast list for the upcoming fifth installment in the Avengers franchise was announced.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ruffalo was asked by the host whether he could say why he wasn’t featured in the trailer. As Ruffalo smirked, Fallon pointed out: “Every time you’re on the show you give a spoiler and get in trouble!”
Ruffalo joked: “They decided it was better to get rid of me than for me to tell the end of the next movie.”
“Alright, that makes sense,” responded Fallon.
Back in 2017, Ruffalo famously discussed the ending of the then-unreleased Avengers: Infinity War during an interview to promote Thor: Ragnarok, inadvertently revealing spoilers.
While Ruffalo is not included in the cast announced so far, it is rumored that he still may play some part in Avengers: Doomsday.
The official cast list includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; Tom Hiddleston as Loki; and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.
New superheroes joining the Avengers ensemble include Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antagonist Namor, Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast, Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres/Falcon, David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost, and Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X.
The lead cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps — Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch — are also joining the Avengers line-up. So too will Lewis Pullman, who made his Marvel debut as Robert Reynolds/Sentry this past May in Thunderbolts.
The film will also add Ian McKellen, known for starring as Magneto in several X-Men movies; Alan Cumming, who appeared as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler in 2003’s X2: X-Men United; Rebecca Romijn, who originated the role of Mystique; James Marsden’s Scott Summers/Cyclops; and newly minted Marvel star Channing Tatum, who made his debut as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Robert Downey Jr. will also return to the Avengers universe, though this time as the villainous Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. His Tony Stark/Iron Man character died in Endgame. “New mask, same task,” the actor said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments