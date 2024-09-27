Maggie Smith latest reaction: Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans pay tribute to acting icon
Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville says Oscar-winning actress was a ‘true legend’
Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans have paid tribute to British acting icon Dame Maggie Smith after she has died at the age of 89.
Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced on Friday the Oscar-winning actress had died in Chelsea and Westminster hospital.
Dame Maggie played a number of iconic roles over the years, including Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise and the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.
A statement from her children said: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.
“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.
“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
Harry Potter actor's most iconic scene as Professor McGonagall
Maggie Smith: Harry Potter actor’s most iconic scene as Professor McGonagall
Watch Dame Maggie Smith's iconic performance as Professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter, after her death aged 89. A statement from her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed the news of her passing on Friday 27 September. "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," the statement said. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning. "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother." Beloved by many for her portrayal of Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, her most iconic moment came in the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
Co-star Rob Low pays tribute to Dame Maggie as ‘lion'
American actor Rob Lowe, who appeared with Dame Maggie Smith in 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, described his late co-star as a “lion”.
In a post on X, he wrote: “Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.
“She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”
Dame Maggie received Bafta nod in 1959
Dame Maggie’s career of more than half a century brought her recognition almost from the beginning, and she received an early Bafta nod for promising newcomer in 1959 for the crime film Nowhere To Go.
This was followed by Bafta nominations for Young Cassidy in 1966, Death On The Nile in 1979, California Suite in 1980, Quartet in 1982, The Secret Garden in 1994, Tea With Mussolini in 2000, Gosford Park in 2002, and The Lady In The Van in 2016.
She also won best actress gongs for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, A Private Function and The Lonely Passion Of Judith Hearne.
Her final roles included The Miracle Club, which follows a group of women from Dublin who go on a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes, and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which Violet dies.
Sir Keir Starmer remembers ‘true national treasure'
British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “true national treasure” after her death aged 89.
Writing on X, he said: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.
“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”
Maggie Smith on American fans: 'I don't go anywhere really, where they can get at me.'
Dame Maggie's death comes exactly one year after Harry Potter co-star died
Dame Maggie Smith has died exactly one year after her Harry Potter co-star, Michael Gambon, died. Gambon passed away on 27 September 2023.
He was best known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in a number of the Harry Potter films. Smith starred alongside him, as Professor Minerva McGonagall.
Bafta remembers Dame Maggie as ‘legend’
The British Academy Film Awards has remembered Dame Maggie Smith as a “legend” of British cinema after she passed away aged 89 on Friday.
Writing on X, Bafta said: “We’re saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.
“Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five Bafta’s as well as a Bafta Special Award and Bafta Fellowship during her highly acclaimed career.”
Watch: Maggie Smith recalls the time a fan asked her if she really became a cat in Harry Potter
Watch: Maggie Smith complains Judi Dench is always offered acting roles first in resurfaced video
Star Trek actor George Takei pays tribute to ‘grand star'
Star Trek actor George Takei has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “grand star of screen and stage” after she died aged 89.
He said on X: “A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.”
