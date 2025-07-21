Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Neeson said he is “madly in love” with Pamela Anderson after shooting a new Naked Gun film together.

Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin in the comedy spoof reboot that also stars Baywatch actor Anderson, 57, as the female lead.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List actor, 72, told People shortly after developing a close bond while filming.

“She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Neeson continued: “She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Since meeting on set, former Playboy model Anderson has shared several comedic photos Neeson on her Instagram page

Anderson, who recently won acclaim for her role in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl, branded Neeson “the perfect gentleman”, and said he “brought out the best” in her.

However, the pair batted off romance rumours, with Neeson saying he is “done with dating” and Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star.

“We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving,” she said.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson formed a close bond on ‘Naked Gun’ set ( Paramount Pictures )

In 2009, Neeson’s wife, the Parent Trap actor Natasha Richardson, died two days after hitting her head while undertaking a beginner’s lesson at a resort in Mont Tremblant, Canada.

Initially deciding she felt fine, Richardson returned to her hotel room – but was taken to a local hospital after falling ill 45 minutes later. The following day, she was airlifted to a New York hospital and placed on life support.

The 45-year-old’s family made the decision to switch off life support and she died with Neeson by her side.

An autopsy found she had suffered epidural hematoma (bleeding on the brain) after a blunt blow to the head. Neeson married Richardson in 1994.

open image in gallery Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson married in 1994 ( Getty Images )

Neeson’s role in The Naked Gun follows comedic cameos in TV shows Atlanta and Derry Girls. The film is directed by The Lonely Island star Akiva Schaffer.

The original Naked Gun was written and directed by Airplane!’s Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, and was based on their television series Police Squad!, which parodied the genre of police procedurals that were popular at the time.

The original Naked Gun trilogy was hugely successful, making over $216m at the box office. The new film will be released on 1 August.