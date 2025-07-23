Leslie Jones opens up about receiving death threats after being cast in Ghostbusters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leslie Jones has spoken up about the death threats she received after she was cast in the Ghostbusters reboot as part of the film’s all-female cast.

Released in 2016 and directed by Paul Feig, Jones starred as supernatural hunter Patty Tolan alongside Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon.

Her casting sparked a wave of misogynistic and racist abuse online, prompting Jones to appeal to bosses at Twitter (as the platform X was known at the time) to take action.

“The platform is the first thing I went after, because I was like: ‘Hey, I’m in your club; you’re supposed to have security. People are shooting at me. I shouldn’t have death threats on here,’” she told The Guardian in a new interview.

“People were like, ‘Ignore it’, and I absolutely was not going to ignore it. I am so tired of this attitude, I am so tired of being the bigger person.

“No, meet these motherf**kers where they at and fight back. I am not a victim – you’re an asshole. It’s wild to me that we can build these glorious things, we can build an iPhone, and we still can’t beat racism.”

Jones previously wrote about the experience in her 2023 memoir, Leslie F***ing Jones. “I can’t believe anyone would do this s*** to someone, anyone, for working,” she said. “This is awful. I am in a movie. Death threats for something as small as that?”

open image in gallery ‘I am so tired of being the bigger person,’ said Jones ( Getty Images for Netflix )

She also claimed that her experience working on the film was frustrating, alleging: “It was made clear to me at times during the process that I was lucky to even be on that movie.”

Having struggled for years as a comedian, Jones shot to fame aged 47, when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. Jones, however, struggled to adjust to the demanding environment of the sketch show as she dealt with the aftermath of losing her parents.

open image in gallery (l-r) Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon in Ghostbusters (2016 ( Sony Pictures )

“I was not acting out, but I wasn’t well,” she explained to The Guardian. “I wasn’t cognisant of how my behaviour was affecting others.

“I remember Lorne [Michaels, producer and creator of SNL] texting me; I had said, ‘I’m so sorry how I’m acting,’ and he said, ‘I talk to my wife about a lot of things, and she says: ‘I am so glad you are talking about these things, but can you not talk about them to me? Can you find somebody else?’ That’s when SNL found me a therapist.”

Jones has since gone on to star in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019), Coming 2 America (2021), Good Burger 2 (2023), and Sloth Lane (2024).