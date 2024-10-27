Leonardo DiCaprio shares presidential endorsement as 2024 election approaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election, arguing that her rival Donald Trump “continues to deny the facts” and “deny the science” around climate change.

The Oscar-winning actor, 49, previously endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, DiCaprio said he was basing his decision on seeing the effects of climate change hit the United States.

“Earlier this month, hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated parts of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina,” he said. “Families lost homes, livelihoods and loved ones to some of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded. These storms have done an estimated $100 billion in damage. And make no mistake, these unnatural disasters were caused by climate change.”

The Killers of the Flower Moon star went on to argue that Trump does not take the threat of climate change seriously. “Donald Trump continues to deny the facts,” he said. “He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections.

“Now he's promised the oil and gas industry that he'll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation. Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy.”

Backing Harris’s record on the climate, DiCaprio added: “We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris.

“She helped lead the most significant climate action in US history, including passing the Inflation Reduction Act. Under her leadership, we set ambitious targets for achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and building a green economy that not only creates jobs, but also helps save our planet.”

He finished by urging viewers to check their voter registration and join him in voting for Harris, concluding: “We cannot afford to go backwards.”

DiCaprio is one of many Hollywood stars to endorse Harris for president in recent weeks. Sarah Jessica Parker, Anne Hathaway and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart have all revealed they’ll be voting for Harris on election day, November 5.

They joined Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, who publicly endorsed Harris at a recent Democratic campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Springsteen.

Trump, meanwhile, can count on the support of Mel Gibson, Zachary Levi and Dennis Quaid.