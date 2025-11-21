Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director Rian Johnson has expressed his frustration about the limited theatrical distribution of his new movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The third installment in Johnson’s popular Knives Out whodunit series will arrive in theaters November 26. It will be released in Landmark and Alamo theaters, the filmmaker confirmed Thursday on X. He noted, however, that AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie chain, “would not play the movie.”

The Independent has contacted AMC Theatres for comment.

Sharing a link to the list of upcoming screenings of the film, Johnson, 51, added: “A reminder to those in the U.S. — this is the best way to find if there’s a theater near you playing Wake Up Dead Man when it opens 11/26.”

Weeks after the sequel’s theatrical release, it will become available on Netflix starting December 12.

open image in gallery Rian Johnson (third from the left) and the cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' at the Los Angeles premiere ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Daniel Craig (right) returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in ‘Knives Out 3’ ( Netflix )

“And it can absolutely stay in theaters after the 12/12 Netflix drop if there’s demand — it’s up to the theaters to decide,” the Poker Face creator said.

In a subsequent post, he replied to a fan who said that there were currently no showings in the Oklahoma City area.

“I’m as frustrated as you that it’s not everywhere, but new theaters will be added so keep checking,” Johnson wrote, “and also if you’re inclined it wouldn’t hurt to contact the manager of your local theater and (politely!) ask them if it’s coming.”

Wake Up Dead Man will see Daniel Craig reprise his character, Detective Benoit Blanc, as he investigates the death of a monsignor. He will be joined by a new all-star cast of Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Josh O’Connor, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.

Johnson first kicked off his acclaimed murder comedy franchise with 2019’s Knives Out, starring Ana de Armas in one of her breakout roles as Marta Cabrera, a caregiver who’s suspected of killing a legendary crime novelist (the late Christopher Plummer).

It also featured Chris Evans, Katherine Langford, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Jamie Lee Curtis as the author’s children, who arrive eager for their father’s inheritance. Craig’s Blanc is invited to investigate the murder.

Next came Glass Onion in 2022. Craig returned alongside a new cast made up of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick and Leslie Odom Jr. as a group of friends invited to tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) private island.

When someone turns up dead, Blanc is called in to investigate the crime.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere in theaters November 26, followed by a wider release on Netflix starting December 12.