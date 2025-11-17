Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kit Harington has opened up about the awkwardness of going from on-screen siblings to on-screen lovers with his Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner in the upcoming film The Dreadful.

From director Natasha Kermani, the British Gothic horror film stars Turner, 29, as Anne, a woman whose life with her mother-in-law on the outskirts of society is disrupted when a man (Harington) from their past arrives unexpectedly.

“[Turner] was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it,” Harington told E! News. “I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that.”

Harington, 38, who played Jon Snow in HBO’s beloved medieval fantasy series, alongside Turner as his on-screen sister, Sansa Stark, revealed the “embarrassing” logistics of filming a kissing scene together.

“It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me,” he playfully teased. “But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.”

open image in gallery Kit Harington and Sophie Turner star as lovers in ‘The Dreadful' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Sophie Turner and Kit Harington once starred as on-screen siblings in ‘Game of Thrones’ ( HBO )

Despite any weirdness, Harington cherished the reunion. “It was a good chance to be with her again and work together,” he emphasized. “What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again. It felt like being with family. It really did.”

Turner shared a similar sentiment during an earlier appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

She recalled sending Harington the script, “and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f***ing weird, Soph.’”

Confused by his response, Turner said she flipped through the script. “And it’s like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex…’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother,’” she said.

“We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst.”

The Dreadful, which also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Jonathan Howard and Laurence O’Fuarain, does not yet have a release date.

In the meantime, Harington stars in The Family Plan 2, a sequel to the 2023 action comedy, led by Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, about a former government assassin whose family vacation overseas is interrupted by an enemy looking to settle unfinished business.

The Family Plan 2 will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from November 21.