South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron has been found dead, aged 24, according to police reports.

Her body was discovered by a friend who called the police at 4.50pm local time on Sunday (16 February). She was found at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death, but do not suspect foul play as no signs of a break-in have been discovered.

Sae-ron was born in 2000 and debuted as a child actor in 2009, with appearances in the 2010 action film The Man from Nowhere and the 2012 thriller The Neighbour.

A drunk driving incident in May 2022 had led to a pause in her career, with a court fining the star 20 million won (£11,000) in April 2023.

Her last performance was in the Korean drama series Bloodhounds released on Netflix in 2023. Due to significant backlash following the drunk driving incident, however, her role appeared to have been reduced in the show.

Tributes have poured in for Sae-ron on social media, with one fan writing: “This is truly heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Kim Sae ron’s family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace, and may those who loved her find strength during this difficult time.”

Another added: “I am still in denial, wishing it was all just a bad dream. Rest in Peace, Kim Sae-ron”.

“The world is just so cruel, people please be kind,” commented someone else on X/Twitter.

In a post at the time, Sae-ron had apologised for her drink-driving incident, writing: “I had an accident yesterday on May 18, around 8 am in Gangnam, I made a big mistake by being drunk at that time.

I am also very sorry to the production crew, including fellow actors and staff, for interrupting the production of the work that is being shot and the work that was being prepared.

“Once again, I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience.There is no excuse for this unfortunate incident and I am disappointed and so ashamed of my mistake. I will reflect and reflect again and again so that this never happens again. I'm sorry.”