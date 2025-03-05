Hollywood star left Kate Winslet ‘with a lot of bruises’ after sex scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Wilson has said he’s “sure” Kate Winslet was left with bruises after they filmed sex scenes together for Little Children.

The Hard Candy actor, 51, starred alongside Winslet in Todd Field’s 2006 suburban melodrama, which follows an unhappy housewife, Sarah, (Winslet) as she launches into an affair with a man on her street (Wilson).

Wilson revealed that one scene in particular, where he and Winslet’s characters have sex in a laundry room, would be very different if it were shot with intimacy co-ordinators today.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s It Happened in Hollywood podcast, he said both he and Winslet were fully nude aside from modesty coverings, which were kept out of shot.

“[Kate] was so cool and gracious and just a gamer – just like, ‘Let’s go for it,’” he recalled. “There was never one awkward or weird moment. Never one. I loved it.”

Wilson addressed rumours that Kate had bruised her bum during filming for the scene, as he explained that no body doubles were used, adding: “I’m sure there were lots of bruises.”

“Put it this way, I haven’t done a scene like that since post #MeToo and intimacy coordinators,” Wilson admitted.

open image in gallery Kate Winslet and Patrick Wilson at a screening of 'Little Children' in 2006 ( Getty Images )

“I do feel a little bit like a dinosaur when it comes to [having appeared in] those kinds of love scenes,” he added.

It comes after Winslet admitted last year that she wished she’d had intimacy co-ordinators “every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene” in her career.

Speaking to The New York Times Magazine, Winslet expressed relief that younger actors no longer have to accept the same norms that she dealt with.

“I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene,” Winslet said.

“It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner because I always had to stand up for myself.”

open image in gallery Winslet at The Governors Awards in 2024 ( Getty Images )

She added that there were several times in her career when she’d wanted to take a stand but felt like she was unable to, giving examples such as: “I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer.”

Winslet explained that having somebody else to advocate for her needs would have helped, as she feared becoming branded as difficult to work with. “When you’re young, you’re so afraid of p***ing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need those things,” she said. “So, learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”