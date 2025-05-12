Justin Baldoni breaks five-month social media hiatus amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Baldoni has put an end to his five-month social media break by sharing a message about his family.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture of himself and his wife, Emily Baldoni, hugging their two children, Maiya, nine, and Maxwell, seven. The picture, which was shared in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.S., also included the Jane the Virgin star’s mother, Sharon, hugging her grandson.

“My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

The photo marked Baldoni’s first post on Instagram in five months, amid his ongoing lawsuit with Blake Lively. The post has nearly 500,000 likes at the time of writing, with fans in the comments showing their support for Baldoni throughout the messy legal battle.

“Team Baldoni…Happy Mother’s Day to your amazing wife and momma,” one wrote, while another added: “Good men are raised by good women.”

Before posting the photo with his family, Baldoni last shared a post on Instagram in December 2024 when It Ends With Us was being added to Netflix in the U.S.

open image in gallery Justin Baldoni praises his wife for being the ‘definition’ of faith in first Instagram post in five months ( @justinbaldoni / Instagram )

Lively, 37, filed her lawsuit against Baldoni in December, accusing him of alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, which was released in August 2024. She also accused him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” intended to destroy her reputation in the months following the film’s release.

Baldoni, who denies the allegations, has filed a $400 million countersuit against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. He also filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over its reporting of Lively’s lawsuit against him.

In February, Lively asked a judge for a stronger protective order than the court’s “model” one, after receiving “violent” messages amid the legal battle. Her team also asked for certain material to be categorized as “an Attorney’s Eyes Only.” Baldoni’s team responded to Lively’s request by accusing her of trying “to shield, from public view, documents and information exchanged herein.”

However, in March, a New York Judge ruled in favor of Lively’s request, agreeing that “highly personal and intimate information about third parties” will only be seen by lawyers. Neither Lively nor Baldoni will have access to the information, which includes details about the actors, such as medical records, trade secrets, and security measures taken by each.

open image in gallery Baldoni has been locked in a legal stand-off with his former co-stare Blake Lively since February ( Getty Images )

On Monday, Lively’s team hit out at Baldoni’s lawyers after they subpoenaed the actor’s close friend, Taylor Swift, as a witness in the legal battle. Lively’s representatives have accused Baldoni’s team of turning the serious legal matter into a “circus” by subpoenaing Swift, “a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world.”

“This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus. The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations,” Lively’s team said in a statement. “The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as 'female allies' and their team continue to show their true colours.”

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Swift said the Grammy-winner’s only connection to the film was her song “My Tears Ricochet” being used on the soundtrack.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film,” the spokesperson continued. “She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”