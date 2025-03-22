Justin Baldoni sues publicist for sparking ‘catastrophic’ Blake Lively fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Baldoni is suing his former publicist, Stephanie Jones, accusing her of leaking the private text messages that sparked a huge legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

Baldoni, 41, is currently embroiled in a firestorm with Lively, 37, who sued the actor and director – along with crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan, producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowtiz and others – in December 2024 over allegations of sexual harassment and a coordinated campaign to damage her reputation.

The lawsuit landed amid rumours of a feud that had begun while the pair were shooting the adaptation of Colleen Hover’s novel, fuelled as they appeared to avoid each other during the promotional tour.

Shortly after, Jones filed a suit against Baldoni for breach of contract, linking her dismissal to the alleged smear campaign against Lively.

The publicist claimed that she fired her former employee Jennifer Abel last summer after learning she was stealing company documents in an attempt to start her own business.

When Abel returned her company phone to Jones, Jones claimed that she discovered text messages and emails related to Abel’s work with Baldoni and his studio Wayfarer, at which point she apparently realised Abel had been involved in a retaliation campaign against Lively.

Baldoni and Abel are now suing Jones, accusing her of violating client confidentiality by sharing private communications that later became central evidence in Lively’s lawsuit.

open image in gallery Former co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been locked in a legal battle for months ( Getty )

“It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic of privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients held,” Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement to People.

“No stranger to stirring up crisis scenarios for departing clients, Ms Jones maliciously turned over communications from the phone she wrongfully took from her own partner to her cohort [Lively’s personal publicist] Leslie Sloane, immediately after Jones was terminated for cause by Wayfarer due to her own wrongful behaviour.“

Jones’s lawyer said in a statement to the publication: “Ms Jones’s lawsuit is based entirely on facts and concrete evidence. That suit clearly shows that Jen Abel conspired with Melissa Nathan and others to steal reams of confidential documents, clients and staff and eventually attempt to destroy the business that Ms Jones spent decades building.

“Abel, Nathan, Baldoni and their co-defendants attempted to achieve these outcomes through bullying, distortion and outright disparagement. These facts are backed up by dozens of messages provided in the suit we filed months ago and cannot be credibly disputed.

“Having no facts or evidence, we see a familiar playbook – smear out client, culminating in the work of fiction masquerading as the counterclaims that were filed yesterday.”

The latest lawsuit is the sixth tied to the production of It Ends With Us, which was released in August last year to dismal reviews.

open image in gallery Baldoni and Lively in a scene from ‘It Ends With Us’ ( © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. S )

Baldoni sued the New York Times for $250m in January over its reporting of Lively’s allegations against him, accusing the publication of libel and false-light invasion of privacy. The Times defended its reporting and said it plans to “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit.

The former Jane the Virgin star then counter-sued Lively and her husband, actor and producer Ryan Reynolds, for $400m, accusing them of attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Reynolds’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s lawsuit against him this week, saying he cannot sue over “hurt feelings”.

In January, a New York federal judge told both parties to prepare for a trial in March 2026.