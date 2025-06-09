Judge tosses Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against co-star Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge has thrown out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

Baldoni was suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and The New York Times for defamation. In the lawsuit, he alleged they tried to destroy his career using false allegations.

Variety reported Judge Lewis J. Liman’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit, which also included allegations of extortion and additional claims, finding that Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected.

The judge allowed Baldoni to amend and refile some of the actor’s allegations regarding interference with contracts, the outlet reported.

“Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times,” Lively’s lawyers said in a statement.

open image in gallery Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have won a legal victory over Justin Baldoni ( AP )

“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it. We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

The Independent has contacted Baldoni’s lawyer for comment.

The legal battle between Baldoni and Lively stems from their 2024 film, based on the TikTok sensation, It Ends With Us, a novel by Colleen Hoover. Lively played Lily Bloom in the film. Baldoni, who also directed the film, stars as Ryle Kincaid, her abusive partner.

Rumors of an on-set feud had been percolating online, as the pair appeared to avoid each other during the film’s 2023 promotional tour. Lively was called out for a “tone-deaf” approach to the movie, as some felt she failed to treat its heavy subject matter with the appropriate solemnity.

Lively then filed a lawsuit in December 2023 alleging Baldoni sexually harassed her and exhibited behavior that caused her “severe emotional distress.”

The latest update came just days ago when Lively withdrew emotional distress claims. The decision is thought to be a response to attempts by Baldoni’s legal team to obtain Lively’s medical records, including therapy notes and other health details, as part of the discovery process.

