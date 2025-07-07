Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scarlett Johansson has become the global box office’s highest-grossing actor following the release of Jurassic World Rebirth.

The new blockbuster has seen the accumulative takings of Johansson’s film credits put her in pole position as the star with the most lucrative box office success – ahead of fellow Marvel stars Samuel L Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

Johansson was catapulted to stardom in 2003 following her role in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, and in the last two decades, her filmography’s worldwide takings stand at $14.61bn (£10.7bn).

Samuel L Jackson and Robert Downey Jr’s figures stand at $14.60bn (£10.7bn) and $14.3bn (£10.5bn) respectively – and Johansson has managed to surpass them with just 36 films compared to Jackson’s 71 and Downey Jr’s 45.

The Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit star also beats her MCU co-stars’ average gross for each movie, with Johansson's average worldwide gross at $405.9m (£298m), ahead of Jackson’s $205.7m (£151m) and Downey Jr’s $318.1m (£233.5).

Johansson’s screen debut arrived in 1994 comedy North when she was just 10 and, later that decade, she had supporting roles in Home Alone 3, The Horse Whisperer and Ghost World.

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, Johansson stars as Zora Bennett – a mercenary hired by pharmaceutical rep Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) to join palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) on an excursion to acquire dinosaur DNA from a facility owned by the creators of Jurassic Park.

Johansson took over lead duties of the franchise from Chris Pratt, who played navy veteran Owen Grady in Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

In its first six days in theatres worldwide, the film has earned $318m (£233m), second only to one 2025 release – the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, according to data from The Numbers.

Johansson previously revealed the extent she went to be cast in Jurassic World: Rebirth, saying she spent years monitoring reports of any new franchise installments and flagging news to her agents.

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ ( Universal Studios )

“I was like, ‘Show me the sets! I want to participate!’” the actor said.

She told ComicBook.com:“I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it.

“The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”