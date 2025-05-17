Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julia Stiles has spoken about having a “hard time” with controversial filmmaker David O Russell.

The actor, 44, starred in Russell’s critically acclaimed 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook. The comedy-drama follows Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) as he adjusts to life outside a mental health institution and meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence). Stiles played Tiffany’s sister, Veronica.

In a new interview with The Times, Stiles briefly spoke about her experience with the director, 66, who has received Oscar nominations for his work on Silver Linings along with The Fighter (2010) and American Hustle (2013).

“I had a hard time with David O Russell,” Stiles told the publication. “His style is very challenging, but I did learn a lot from him and he does make good movies.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Russell for comment.

Russell’s behaviour as a director has been under scrutiny on several occasions throughout his career.

He had a notorious run-in with George Clooney on the set of 1999’s war heist movie Three Kings. Clooney – who has called Russell a “miserable f***” – claimed Russell head-butted and insulted him.

“Quite honestly, if he comes near me, I'll sock him right in the f***ing mouth,” said the actor years later in 2004.

Russell denied the claims at the time. “I never physically attacked him. If I ran into him, I'd say, ‘Shut the f*** up, you lying-ass b***,’” he said.

open image in gallery George Clooney and ‘Three Kings’ director David O Russell ( Getty )

In 2003, as reported by The New York Times, Russell allegedly attacked Christopher Nolan at a Hollywood party, putting the Inception director in a headlock. The alleged altercation occurred because Russell wanted to cast Jude Law, who had signed on to do a Nolan film, in his movie I Heart Huckabees.

Another controversy occurred when leaked footage showed Russell raging against Lily Tomlin on set, after she expressed frustration with his requests for the scene they were shooting.

In the clip, Russell can be seen calling the actor a “b****” and a “c***”. He also kicks an object off the table at which Tomlin is sitting.

According to The New York Times, Russell locked himself in the office and refused to leave until Tomlin went in to apologise.

As reported by the publication, when asked about the incident later, Russell said: “Sure, I wish I hadn’t done that. But Lily and I are fine.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence poses with her award after winning Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook at the 2013 Oscars ( Getty Images )

Tomlin appeared to brush off the incident, stating: “It’s not a practice on his part or my part. I’d rather have someone human and available and raw and open. Don’t give me someone cold, or cut off, or someone who considers themselves dignified.”

In March 2011, Paul Reuben alleged that Russell screamed at him “at the top of his lungs” on his first day working on Nailed, which was later released in 2015 under the title Accidental Love.

Amy Adams also had a difficult experience with the director, telling GQ that Russell made her cry on the set of American Hustle.

“I was really just devastated on set,” she recalls. Acknowledging that other co-stars did not have the same experience, Adams said: “ [Jennifer Lawrence is] Teflon. And I am not Teflon. But I also don’t like to see other people treated badly, you know what I mean?”

open image in gallery AARP Movie Award-Lily Tomlin ( 2017 Invision )

Despite the string of controversies with high-profile actors, Russell still managed to put together an all-star cast for his 2022 film Amsterdam.

The film, which was his first since 2015’s Joy, starred Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Anya Taylor-Joy, with pop star Taylor Swift also cast.

open image in gallery Amy Adams and David O Russell ( Getty Images )

When the cast was announced, people on social media criticised their choice to work with the director given the number of allegations against him.

Bale defended the director’s behaviour, telling IndieWire: “It’s a very unique experience. David is unlike any other film director, and that’s what you want.

“That’s the whole point. A director brings a point of view, and a rhythm and everything, and the great ones are always unique. They’re singular. And David is that. Truly one of the greats.”

open image in gallery Bale, Robbie and Washington in ‘Amsterdam' ( Courtesy of 20th Century Studios )

In another interview, Bale said he took on a “mediator” role when altercations arose on Russell’s sets, claiming that he intervened on behalf of Adams on the set of American Hustle.

“When you’re working with people of the crazy creative talent of Amy or of David, there are gonna be upsets,” he said. “But [Adams and Russell] are f***ing phenomenal.”

Stiles made the comments about Russell in an interview to promote her directorial debut Wish You Were Here, an adaptation of the novel by the bestselling romance writer Renée Carlino.

The film will be available to rent or own from 19 May.