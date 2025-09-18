Julia Roberts offers update on potential sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julia Roberts has confirmed that a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding is in the works.

The 57-year-old actor spoke about a potential follow-up to the 1997 film during a Thursday interview with Variety, alongside her colleagues in the upcoming psychological thriller, After the Hunt.

Asked to address reports of the sequel and whether she has been approached about it, Roberts responded simply: “They’re talking to me.”

After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino then chimed in, saying he would take the opportunity to direct the sequel “in a second.”

In July, rumors of a possible second film emerged when Roberts’ co-star in My Best Friend’s Wedding, Dermot Mulroney, teased that “there is talk of a sequel.”

open image in gallery Julia Roberts says she’s been ‘talking’ to creators of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ sequel ( Getty Images )

However, during the interview with the New York Post, he also said: “I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.”

Later that month, Variety reported that the sequel was in early development with Past Lives and Materialists filmmaker Celine Song set to write the screenplay. However, she was not in talks to direct the project.

The original film starred Roberts as food critic Julianne, who realizes she is in love with her friend, Michael, played by Mulroney. Unfortunately, he’s set to marry his new girlfriend, Kimberly (portrayed by Cameron Diaz), so she does all she can to ensure that the nuptials don’t go ahead. The film also stars Rupert Everett as Roberts’ gay friend George Downes.

The film, which made just under $300 million at the global box office, earned three Golden Globe nominations — for best musical or comedy film, and for Roberts’s and Everett’s respective performances — and has become one of the most popular titles from Roberts’ romcom run in the Nineties.

open image in gallery Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ ( Sony Pictures )

Roberts has previously praised the legacy of My Best Friend’s Wedding. When celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary in 2022, she recalled how meaningful it was for her to work on this movie.

“So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie, and I also just think that we really got lucky coming together,” the Pretty Woman star explained, during an episode of the E! News show, Daily Pop. “None of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we just had a really great chemistry. It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other.”

She also said that she’s remained “really great friends” with Mulroney, which she thought was a “testament to the beautiful time we all had making this film together.”

Back in 2018, Roberts also confessed to Entertainment Weekly that she wanted to do a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding.

“I guess Kimmy and Michael are married, and they probably have kids,” she said about the sequel’s potential plot at the time. “And then there’s me and Rupert.”