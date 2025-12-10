Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Josh Hutcherson opens up about Hollywood ‘rejection’ after Hunger Games: ‘No one’ was ‘calling’

Former child star said the industry is ‘so goddamn tricky’

Inga Parkel
in New York
Wednesday 10 December 2025 13:48 EST
Comments
Related: Josh Hutcherson addresses possibility of future Hunger Games project

Josh Hutcherson has said early success shielded him from real setbacks, and that he didn’t feel the sting of failure or disappointment until adulthood.

The former child star was just nine when he landed his on-screen debut in the 2002 TV movie House Blend. From there, his success snowballed with roles in Bridge to Terabithia, Because of Winn-Dixie and Little Manhattan. By 18, he was cast opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Hunger Games trilogy, an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling dystopian series.

While the role of Peeta Mellark was expected to set him up for Hollywood greatness, Hutcherson, now 33, said it instead led to a string of failed auditions.

“I didn’t learn rejection ever,” the Five Nights at Freddy actor admitted on Tuesday’s episode of Tyler Jesse Ferguson’s Dinners On Me podcast. “I knew only success from the age nine to, like, 24, then kind of post-Hunger Games world. Because Hunger Games set things up.

“The industry is so goddamn tricky,” Hutcherson added, “because they set you up in this way where they’re like, ‘You’ve arrived. You now are working with Jennifer Lawrence and Philip Seymour Hoffman, and you’re in this movie that makes billions of dollars, you’re the second lead of the film.’”

Josh Hutcherson said he didn't experience rejection until after his Hunger Games success
Josh Hutcherson said he didn't experience rejection until after his Hunger Games success (Getty Images)
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ (Lionsgate)

He revealed, however, that as “quickly as they’re excited to get you into the spotlight,” the opportunities dried up, leading to his first pangs of “disappointment, failure [and] rejection.”

“It was just like a string of no one calling, not getting any offers, auditioning but not getting cast,” Hutcherson recalled. “It’s this whole thing of, ‘Oh wow, I have my career that I’ve had since I was 9 years old. It’s always worked. I always got cast.’ Of course, there are things that you don’t get cast in, but I had only known that the chances are, if I was auditioning, was going to book it. That is just not the reality at all.”

Hutcherson shot to global fame starring in all four of the Hunger Games films, including The Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay — Part 1 (2014) and Part 2 (2015). He was 23 in the final film.

The next year, he followed up with the critical flop In Dubious Battles, appearing alongside Selena Gomez, Nat Wolff, Bryan Cranston and James Franco, who also directed. Then, from 2017 to 2020, he led Hulu’s original sci-fi sitcom Future Man.

More recently, he has starred in the 2023 horror-mystery film Five Nights at Freddy’s and its new sequel, now in theaters, as well as The Beekeeper (2024) and season one of HBO’s new comedy I Love LA.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in