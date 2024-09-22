Josh Gad shares ‘big’ regret over voicing Olaf in Frozen

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Josh Gad has opened up about the “big mistake” he made in voicing the character of Olaf the snowman in Frozen.

The 43-year-old actor voiced the affable sidekick in the hit Disney musical, later returning for the sequel, Frozen II.

Speaking at a fan convention (per The Hollywood Reporter), Gad revealed that he regretted giving the character a voice modelled closely on his own natural speaking voice.

“If I could do it all over again, I would not have lent that snowman my voice,” he said. “I would’ve created a different voice.”

According to Gad, the similarity had lead to children recognising him in public based purely on his voice.

“It’s very weird being in a supermarket and having a little child [turn their head and look at you],” he said. That was my first big mistake.

“But, you know, people tell me I have a very unique voice. People seem to like my voice, so I try to give it to them when I can,” he added.

Josh Gad at the Tony Awards in June ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

Two further Frozen films are currently in the works, with Gad set to reprise the role of Olaf in both.

Earlier this year, Gad also confirmed that he was working with comedy icon Mel Brooks on a sequel to the 1987 sci-fi parody Spaceballs.

After news of Gad’s involvement in the project broke, the actor wrote on Instagram: “My phone has never exploded as hard as it did today. We are very excited!”

Amazon MGM are developing the project, with Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum attached to direct. Also involved are writers Benji Sami and Dan Hernandez, who are writing the script alongside Gad, and Kevin Salter, who will executive produce the film.

Gad added: “Early days still, but working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make something worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true.

“[Benji Samit], [Dan Hernandez], [Josh Greenbaum], [Kevin Salter] and I worship at the altar of all things Brooks and we are doing everything in our power alongside Mel to make sure you get what you’ve waited 37 long years for. EVERYTHING.”