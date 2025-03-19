Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly tied the knot.

Ahead of the release of Majors’ latest film, Magazine Dreams, the couple were wed in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Majors’ mother officiated and Good’s mother was the witness, according to the outlet.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Majors and Good for comment.

The couple confirmed their engagement to People in November 2024 while attending the EBONY Power 100 Gala where they first met in 2022. "We’re feeling great,” Good told People at the time while flaunting her diamond ring. “It’s a season of joy,” Majors added.

Good and Majors were first linked in May 2023, around the same time he was facing trial for misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. The charges stemmed from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023. Jabbari, 31, accused Majors of hitting her, fracturing her finger, twisting her arm, and causing her to bleed after striking her ear.

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. He was also found not guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

open image in gallery Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly tied the knot just months after announcing their engagement ( Getty Images )

Majors avoided jail time but was sentenced to a year-long domestic abuse prevention program in April 2024. Jabbari has since dropped an assault and defamation lawsuit against Majors, after the Marvel actor claimed both before and during the trial that he did not assault Jabbari.

Good — who was previously married to producer DeVon Franklin until their 2022 divorce — publicly supported Majors throughout the trial, even accompanying him to court. In July 2024, she admitted to People that Majors “tried to encourage me not to be with him. He wanted to protect me.”

That same month, during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the Think Like a Man actor said “every friend” advised her to wait until Majors’ proceedings were complete before engaging in a relationship.

open image in gallery Megan Good and Jonathan Majors have been linked since May 2023 ( Getty Images )

“But at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum,” Good continued. “I can always look and say, ‘Ok I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens I have peace in my heart and harmony in my heart.”

Magazine Dreams marks Majors’ return to the big screen following the domestic assault scandal that brought his rising career to a halt. Majors plays an up-and-coming bodybuilder who abuses steroids on his ascent to stardom. The film opens in theaters on March 21.

open image in gallery Jonathan Majors leads ‘Magazine Daydreams’ as amateur bodybuilder Killian Maddox ( Briarcliff Entertainment/YouTube )

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter publicizing the movie, Majors admitted that the aftermath of the domestic assault trial forced him to address unresolved issues from his childhood.

“I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9,” Majors said. “From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f***ed up.”

Through therapy, he’s been able to confront the trauma he experienced. Majors said he’s only recently spoken to his mother about what happened to him decades ago.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family,’” said Majors.

As he looks to the film’s release he acknowledged, “There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself.”