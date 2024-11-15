Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Krasinski has revealed wife Emily Blunt’s reaction after he was named 2024’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People.

The actor, writer and director, whose credits include the US version of The Office, Jack Ryanand A Quiet Place, was given the title in what has become a hotly anticipated annual event.

Krasinksi, 45,was named the most desirable man of the year, taking the baton from former Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, who won in 2023 – and it turns out Krasinski was quite confused after learning the news.

Speaking to People about the announcement, he said he experienced “immediate blackout”, adding that he had “zero thoughts... other than maybe I’m being punked”.

He continued: “That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Krasinski also shared the response the news got from his wife, the actor Emily Blunt, with whom he has two children and has been married to for 14 years.

According to Krasinski, ”there was a lot of joy involved” in telling Blunt, who was “very excited”.

open image in gallery John Krasinski has been named 2024’s “Sexiest Man Alive” ( Getty Images )

He said that Blunt even quipped that she would print off the cover and use it as wallpaper.

“Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”

Krasinki joked that the honour, rather than earn him goodwill at home, might result in him having to do “more household chores.

“After this comes out, [Blunt’ll] be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”

open image in gallery Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for 14 years ( Getty Images for American Instit )

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the announcement was first revealed, Krasinski said the first person he told outside of his family was Matt Damon.

“The only person I slipped and told was, the day we did the shoot, I went to Matt Damon’s birthday party. When I walked in – yep, name drop, don’t worry about it – when I walked in, he was having such a good birthday, and I was late to the party. And he was like ‘Oh, man, why are you late? For what?’ and I was like, ‘People’s Sexiest!”