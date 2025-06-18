Bruce Springsteen biopic trailer leaves fans divided over Jeremy Allen White casting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first trailer has been released for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, starring Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White as legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen.

Slated to hit theaters nationwide on October 24, the film is an adaptation of the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. It follows Springsteen, 75 — who has 20 Grammy wins for his 21 studio albums and over 300 songs — as he makes his deeply personal 1982 album, Nebraska.

White, the 34-year-old actor best known for FX’s chef drama The Bear, will step into the “Dancing in the Dark” singer’s shoes. White will do some of his own singing for the film, including on Springsteen’s smash hit “Born to Run,” as seen in the trailer.

However, the two-and-a-half-minute preview sparked a divide among fans online. Some were quick to praise the trailer and White’s highly anticipated performance.

“This trailer solidified in my mind that Jeremy Allen White is a movie star,” one shared on X, while another said, “Excited to see Jeremy Allen White embody the Boss, this is going to be epic.”

Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce Springsteen in the singer's forthcoming biopic ( 20th Century Studios/Getty )

The trailer even sparked chatter about fans hoping White’s performance earns him an Oscar nomination.

“It won’t be long until Jeremy Allen White adds an Academy Award to his list of achievements,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Jeremy Allen White Oscar campaign has officially begun. Let’s go!”

However, others weren’t as convinced by the brief glimpse of White as Springsteen.

“Holy s***, I like Jeremy Allen White, but this movie is gonna be awful. They couldnt find one actor that at least remotely resembled Bruce?” one asked. Another opined: “Looks good but he doesn’t really have Bruce’s look or sound imo.”

“Unlike Chalamet playing Bob Dylan, I just don’t see Jeremy as Bruce,” someone else said, referring to the 2024 Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Others were adamant that they wouldn’t see the film at all due to Springsteen’s politics. The “Born in the U.S.A.” crooner recently made headlines for taking the time during a Manchester, England, concert to brand the Trump administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

While introducing his song “Land of Hope and Dreams” during the May 15 concert, Springsteen announced: “The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration. Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Springsteen’s stance has deterred some potential moviegoers from seeing the film.

“Has the chance to be good but I get the feeling it might not perform very well considering he just alienated half his audience,” one person wrote on X, while another said: “Ahhh, now all his recent anti-American rhetoric makes sense now, he was trying to make himself relevant to drum up interest in this garbage.”

“Screw Springsteen's anti-American ass! Don't go see this. He gets zero support from me,” someone else said.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released in theaters October 24.