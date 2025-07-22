Jeff Daniels issues pointed seven-word message for Trump voters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Jeff Daniels has again lashed out at President Donald Trump’s supporters, this time with a seven-word message.

The 70-year-old Emmy-winning actor, who on numerous occasions has criticized Trump and the GOP, spoke to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on the latest episode of her The Best People podcast about the current political climate under the Trump administration, including tariffs and the state of the Republican party.

“When Mitch [McConnell] started stacking the courts 25 years ago, I said it on your show once, they can see it coming,” Daniels told the host. “And Mitch and company could see it coming. They were going to be the minority, so they just started and then here we are, and now you got it.”

Issuing a pointed seven-word message to Trump supporters “who thought this would be ok,” Daniels said: “I hope you’re losing tons of money.”

Wallace responded in agreement. “I mean, the tariffs are going to hurt your neighbors.”

Jeff Daniels (left) said he hopes Trump supporters are ‘losing tons of money' ( Getty )

Daniels further concurred, saying: “Which I think, at the end of the day, that’s what’s going to do it. ‘Wait a minute, the grocery bill is what? $180 more? I can’t get that car that we have to have unless I pay another $8,000. What? Who do I blame for that? Who do I see about that?’ One person.”

When approached for comment, White House Spokesman Kush Desai told The Independent: “Wow, another washed up, out-of-touch left-wing Hollywood clown is wishing harm on everyday Americans because they disagree with his opinions. Unfortunately for Jeff and fortunately for the American people, under President Trump bond and stock markets are rallying, Joe Biden’s inflation crisis is over, and real wages are rising.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Wallace opined that America has experienced a “loss” in decency over the desire for more affordable goods.

“Well, I think at the end of the day it would be about just the price of eggs, did it go up or down, because that’s what he told me he was going to lower the price of eggs or my grocery bill,” The Newsroom alum replied, branding the president a “snake oil salesman.”

Daniels also lamented Kamala Harris’s loss in the 2024 presidential election, admitting he still thinks about her and how “she would have been a good choice. I don’t care what they say, because she would have done what [Abraham] Lincoln did.”

Explaining how exactly he thought the former Vice President would have governed like Lincoln, Daniels said Lincoln “surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him, not the people who would, you know, take a knee and go, ‘Yeah, more tariffs, sir, more.’”

Daniels shot to fame for his leading role in 1994’s cult classic comedy, Dumb and Dumber, and its 2014 sequel, Dumb and Dumber To. He’s additionally featured in the beloved family comedy Because of Winn-Dixie (2005), George Clooney’s 2005 political drama, Good Night, and Good Luck, and 2016’s Allegiant, the final film in the Divergent dystopian trilogy.

Besides film, he’s also starred in numerous TV shows, including HBO’s The Newsroom, The Looming Tower, and Godless. His work in all three earned him a total of five Emmy nominations, of which he won two. He received his first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2013 for The Newsroom, and his second in 2018 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Godless.