Jeff Baena’s cause of death has been confirmed by officials, after news broke that the indie filmmaker had died aged 47.

Baena, the husband of actor and producer Aubrey Plaza, died by suicide on Friday (3 January) in his Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told The Hollywood Reporter.

His body was reportedly discovered by an assistant in the morning; officers arrived at the home and Baena was pronounced dead at the scene.

Plaza’s representatives said: “The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”

Baena achieved recognition when he co-wrote the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees with director David O’Russell, receiving a Gotham Award nomination for Best Feature.

Among his other credits were the films Life After Beth (2014), The Little Hours (2017) and the Netflix movie Horse Girl (2020).

He and Plaza began dating in 2011; the couple married 10 years later.

open image in gallery Baena and Plaza pictured in 2017 ( 2017 Invision )

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plaza recalled how they were living together during lockdown amid the Covid pandemic when she realised it was their 10-year anniversary.

After joking that they could get married to celebrate, Plaza found a website called “OneHourMarriage.com” and asked if the officiant could come to their home.

Baena then went to get a food delivery while Plaza went over the road to her neighbour, Dandelion – a practising witch – to ask if she could do a spell for her.

“She went into her house, rummaged around, came out with a rosemary wreath… and I created a very quick love altar in my yard,” Plaza recalled.

“And then the man from [the marriage website] showed up in a Hawaian shirt with a briefcase. I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But I’m pretty sure it’s legal.”

Plaza starred in Baena’s horror-comedy film Life After Beth, which was nominated for Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize.

They worked together again on the medieval dark comedy The Little Hours, starring husband-and-wife duo Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

In 2020, Brie and Plaza co-starred again in the biggest commercial hit of Baena’s career, Horse Girl, which follows an introverted young woman whose dreams slowly start to take over her reality.

Baena’s most recent film Spin Me Round, premiered in 2022 and also starred Plaza and Brie.

While Plaza has not shared any public statement regarding her husband’s death, many of her friends and supporters have left comments on her Instagram posts expressing their condolences.

Model and actor Rain Dove wrote: “Aubrey we love you so much and it’s absolutely devastating to hear the news about your beloved. We truly wish you lots of protection in this time. Take all the space you need to process this. Don’t succumb to and pressure to return to work any sooner than feels right.”

“No words can touch this painful time,” actor Selma Blair wrote. “Only love and strength and support from everyone. I am so sorry.”

Actor and model Julia Fox wrote: “Sending you so much love.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.