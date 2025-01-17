Jamie Foxx reveals his first thoughts when he woke up from his coma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Foxx has revealed that he thought that he was being pranked after doctors told him that he had just woken up from a 20-day coma.

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised in April 2023 after suffering a “medical complication”. It has since been revealed that the 57-year-old suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke, rendering him unconscious in a hospital for weeks.

In Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (17 January), Foxx explained that he “didn’t remember anything” about what had happened to him before he went to hospital.

“‘I didn’t remember anything happening so when I came to 20 days later I thought I was being pranked,” the Miami Vice star told Norton and the rest of the guests, who were Cameron Diaz, Michelle Yeoh, and Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey.

“It was beyond crazy,” he added. “When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk.”

Foxx also reflected: “God blessed me with money and fame, but when I forgot about God, He blessed me with a stroke.”

Speaking about his return to the public eye, Foxx told Norton: “I knew I had to get back and realised the way to do it was by being funny. I told so many jokes people thought I was mad, and then I would act as someone else – for three whole days I was Denzel Washington.”

open image in gallery Graham Norton, Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz ( Ian West/PA )

Foxx has previously opened up about his health issues in his first stand-up special on Netflix in December.

Joking about his near-death experience, Foxx said in the set: “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.”

He then joked about going to hell, saying: “S*** am I going to the wrong place? Is that Puffy?,” referring to the disgraced P Diddy.

open image in gallery Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx on the red carpet for the special screening of "Back in Action" ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Foxx is currently starring in Back in Action, which marks Cameron Diaz’s first feature film in eight years. During the promotional campaign for the film, Diaz, 52, poked fun at Elon Musk’s position within Donald Trump’s administration.

In a video released by Complex, Foxx asked Diaz to share her favourite conspiracy theory, during which she gave her views on aliens and how one day she thinks we’ll be living on Mars. She then used this opportunity to mock Trump over Musk’s new job.

“If you think about where we’re at currently in technology, we sit in front of a screen – we don’t speak to each other, we don’t have to talk,” she said, before adding: “And we all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president.”