Another 007 star has weighed in on Amazon MGM Studios’ takeover of the James Bond franchise.

It was announced on Thursday (20 February) that Amazon would be forging a new joint venture with producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli who will be handing over the intellectual property rights to the company.

While Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the franchise, this business move means that Amazon will have creative control of all future James Bond productions.

The sudden decision arrives amid mounting speculation over the fate of the British franchise with almost four years passing since the last outing, 2021’s No Time To Die.

The deal has sparked huge surprise across the film industry, with the most recent James Bond star, Daniel Craig offering his opinion.

Now, Timothy Dalton, who portrayed the super spy in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), has said he is “shocked” by the deal.

“I was very, very surprised and shocked,” Dalton told Radio Times. “Barbara is I think a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project.

The 78-year-old continued: “Nothing went on that he didn’t want and it’s sad that he’s not with us anymore, that’s all I can say. He was well in charge of the show and that’s not so anymore.”

open image in gallery The actor portrayed Bond as a dark and damaged character ( Getty )

Speaking about the more recent iterations of the spy he played in the Eighties, Dalton said: “The movies have taken different courses over the years, but there is something very good about the original and I hope Amazon latch onto that and give us the kind of film that’s brought so much excitement and fun to so many people.”

The 1923 star continued: “Anyway, good luck to them, I say. I do wish them all the very, very best. They’ll be doing their best to make a lot of money, so hopefully they will make good movies.”

Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman launched the Bond films in 1962 before Broccoli’s daughter and stepson took over. The Broccoli dynasty, cemented in the family’s UK-based production company EON, is responsible for the franchise’s most successful films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall.

open image in gallery Barbara Broccoli ( Getty )

After news of the takeover was announced, Wilson said: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

open image in gallery Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig in 2022 ( Getty Images, )

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement that the company was “honoured to continue this treasured heritage” and is looking forward to the “next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world”.