Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write Denis Villeneuve’s James Bond movie
Knight is also known for writing films including ‘Dirty Pretty Things’, ‘Eastern Promises’ and ‘Maria’
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been recruited to write the script for the next James Bond movie.
As previously reported, the film will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.
Variety reports that Knight will provide the screenplay for the film, which will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman on behalf of Amazon MGM Studios.
As well as creating the hit Birmingham-set gangster series, Knight is also known for writing films such as Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke.
His most recent screenplay to be produced was Maria, the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas, which starred Angelina Jolie and was directed by Pablo Larraín.
This will be the first Bond film after the franchise changed hands with Amazon MGM taking full creative control after striking a deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
It has still not yet been confirmed who will play 007 in the upcoming film.
Earlier today, Kingsman star Taron Egerton ruled himself out of the running for the part, saying the opportunity would be “wasted” on him.
“I think I’m too messy for that. I think I’m not [the right fit]– I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig’s tenure,” he told Collider.
“But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.”
Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the rumored favorite to take over from Craig, with others including Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson and Jacon Elordi reportedly in the running.
When he was announced as director, Villeneuve said: “Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.
“I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”
Pascal and Heyman added: “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”
The film is not expected to be released until 2028.
