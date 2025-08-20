Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been claimed that 37-year-old British rising star Scott Rose-Marsh has screentested for James Bond, which would debunk claims that Amazon wants a younger actor for the role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, has long been the rumored frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as 007, but director Denis Villeneuve might be eyeing up a lesser-known star to don the tux.

Rose-Marsh, whose credits include Krays: Code of Silence and Wolves of War, reportedly auditioned for the role, with a source close to the production claiming that the actor read lines spoken by Pierce Brosnan in 1995 Bond film GoldenEye.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was instructed not to impersonate Brosnan or any other 007 star, including Sean Connery and Roger Moore.

If Rose-Marsh did screen test for Bond, then it goes against a recent rumour suggesting Amazon, which acquired the series earlier this year, wanted a younger star for the role.

At 37, he is just one year younger than Craig was when he appeared in his debut Bond film, Casino Royale (2006). The actor’s other credits include TV shows Chloe and The Outlaws.

The Independent has contacted Rose-Marsh and Amazon for comment.

open image in gallery Scott Rose-Marsh has reportedly screen tested for Bond 26 ( Signature Entertainment )

Other actors rumoured to replace Craig in the role include Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner, Theo James (who currently appears in The Gentlemen), and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

Tom Holland distanced himself from speculation, with the Spider-Man actor hinting he was too busy to play the spy.

“We’ll keep it to a minimum for now,” he said in a video posted on YouTube, adding: “We’ll get there one day.”

The 26th Bond film will be the first to arrive after Amazon MGM took full creative control by striking a deal with long-time stewards Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

It will be overseen by producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who hired Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write the film.

Meanwhile, noted Bond fan Villeneuve will direct the film after completing work on Dune: Part 3.

open image in gallery Steven Knight and Denis Villeneuve are collaborating on the next James Bond film ( Getty )

When he was confirmed as the film’s director, he said: “Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007.

“I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.”

Bond 26 is expected to be released in 2028.