Amazon paid significantly less for James Bond rights than thought, new report reveals

Amazon MGM paid a much lower initial price for control of the James Bond franchise than had been speculated, according to a new earnings report.

Back in February, longtime 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced they had handed over creative control of the spy film series.

It was reported at the time that the deal could cost Amazon up to a billion dollars. However, according to Deadline, an earnings report filed by Wilson and Broccoli’s company, EON Productions, records that the sale price was just $20 million.

The report states: “On 20 February 2025, the company entered into an agreement for the sale of its interest in the Bond franchise, all associated assets as well as its subsidiary companies, B24 Limited and B25 Limited. The total consideration for the sale amounted to $20 million (USD).”

It is not known whether the deal also included Amazon stock options for Wilson and Broccoli. The pair have also remained co-owners of the franchise under a joint venture agreement, although creative control of all future productions is now in the hands of Amazon.

Daniel Craig making his final appearance as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ ( Eon Productions )

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told The Independent that the company’s plan for the franchise is to “make great movies.”

According to the earnings report, EON Productions brought in $16.3 million (£12.1 million) last year. That was down $13 million (£10 million) from 2023, and significantly down from the $313 million (£235 million) in sales the company recorded in 2021, the year Daniel Craig’s final Bond film No Time to Die was released.

Amazon MGM declined to comment on the financial aspects of the deal. The Independent has also approached EON Productions for comment.

It was reported last month that Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the first Bond film of the Amazon era, is reportedly searching for an “unknown” actor to play the lead.

A number of high-profile actors have been rumored to be in contention for the role of 007, with Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson considered the favorite to take over from Daniel Craig, with others including Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi in the running.

However, Deadline reported that sources say the Dune director would prefer a “fresh face” and will commence a search next year after completing production on Dune: Part Three.

The report also claims that the criteria set will include a male actor, born in the British Isles, and likely in his late 20s or early 30s.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been recruited to write the film’s script.

The film is not expected to be released until 2028.