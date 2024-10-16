Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Horror movie fans have been lured into watching a new movie due to the “clever” casting of an actor whose father is a well-known Oscar winner.

The film in question is Smile 2, which is a follow-up to the sleeper hit released in 2022.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, the first film starred Sosie Bacon as a therapist who believes she is experiencing supernatural forces after witnessing the suicide of her patient who ominously smiled before their death.

Smile 2 stars an entirely new cast – save for Kyle Gallner – with Naomi Scott playing a pop singer who goes through the same experience as Bacon’s character in the first film.

Just like Smile, which starred the daughter of movie star Kevin Bacon, its sequel will also feature the offspring of somebody rather recognisable – whose face has been plastered on an eerie new poster for the film, in a move branded “genius” by fans.

On the poster, the actor can be seen smiling in an ominous manner – and it’s making people look twice.

open image in gallery Can you tell who his Oscar-winning father is? ( Warner Bros Pictures )

This is due to the fact that it bears a striking resemblance to the smile featured on the promotional materials for Stanely Kubrick’s 1980 film The Shining.

The actor in question is Ray Nicholson, the son of The Shining star Jack Nicholson.

The decision to put Ray on the poster has been branded a “genius” move by fans, with one person writing: “That’s actually great casting.”

Another person added: “I’m not gonna lie. I saw that and immediately thought, ‘That guy kind of looks like Jack Nicholson.’ Now I know why and mind blown,” with another chiming in on X/Twitter: “Oh he definitely looks like his dad did on The Shining. Amazing.”

Others suggested that they were now excited to see the film despite not being a fan of the original.

@_JonathanNotJon posted: “Clever marketing by the people making Smile 2. Using Jack Nicholson’s son on the movie poster making a face eerily similar to his father’s trademark sinister smirk? That’s given me enough intrigue to watch it now even though I hated the first movie.”

open image in gallery The ‘Smile 2’ poster is making film fans look twice ( Warner Bros Pictures )

“Whoever came up with this brilliant casting stunt deserves a raise,” another person wrote.

Ray, 32, is the son of Jack and former actor and model Rebecca Broussard. His other credits include Promising Young Woman, Out of the Blue and TV series Panic. Three-time Oscar winner Jack, 87, has six children with five women.

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere, Ray said of his father: “We’re very different people. I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don’t necessarily affect him. Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being. So, of course we’re gonna be kind of similar.”

He continued: “As far as talking about it, if he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn’t investigate it for myself because I’d be like, ‘You’re the best, of course, that’s right,’ and it might not work for me. I love him. He’s also my hero. I’m the luckiest kid in the world.”

Smile 2 will be released in cinemas on 18 October.