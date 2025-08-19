It Ends With Us star accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment over Blake Lively lawsuit subpoena

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It Ends with Us actor Isabela Ferrer has accused her director and co-star Justin Baldoni of harassing her with subpoenas demanding that she turn over materials related to his bitter legal battle with Blake Lively.

Ferrer, 24, who starred as the younger version of Lively’s Lily Bloom in the 2024 romance drama, was first subpoenaed by Lively to address allegations raised in Baldoni’s original complaint.

Baldoni followed suit, also subpoenaing Ferrer for information. However, after failing to reach her, Baldoni filed a motion for leave to serve, claiming she’s been unreachable and unresponsive.

Ferrer has since filed a rebuttal to his motion, accusing Baldoni of trying to “manipulate, threaten, control, and otherwise act inappropriately” toward her with his subpoenas.

Ferrer has asked for Baldoni’s motion to be denied, according to the filing seen by The Independent, claiming that Baldoni “prematurely” brought the motion without making an effort to determine her actual residence or business address.

open image in gallery Isabela Ferrer (left) starred as the younger version of Blake Lively's Lily in Justin Baldoni's adaptation of 'It Ends with Us' ( Getty )

“Unfortunately, the Motion is just the latest in a broader pattern of conduct by Baldoni to bully Ms. Ferrer,” the document states. “While Ms. Ferrer will faithfully comply with her legal obligations under any subpoena, summons or court order, she obviously will not be intimidated or extorted by any party to otherwise participate in the proceedings.”

It adds that after Ferrer complied with Lively’s subpoena and handed over relevant It Ends With Us communications, Baldoni’s team has “improperly attempted to exert control over” her with a separate subpoena that Ferrer’s lawyer says substantially overlaps with Lively’s.

open image in gallery Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer together at a screening of 'It Ends with Us' ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“Baldoni made no effort to tailor the subpoena towards the production of new or different materials, demonstrating that the real aim of the Baldoni Subpoena, as well as the pending Motion, is to harass Ms. Ferrer.”

The Independent has contacted Baldoni’s lawyer for comment.

Baldoni and Lively are involved in several legal actions related to her claim that she was sexually harassed by the director during production of It Ends With Us, and his claim that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attempted to destroy his career.

Baldoni was suing Lively, Reynolds, their publicist, and The New York Times for defamation. In the lawsuit, Baldoni alleged that they tried to destroy his career using false allegations. However, a judge threw out both lawsuits in June, ruling that Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment are legally protected.

A trial date has been set for March 2026.