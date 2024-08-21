Support truly

It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar has defended co-star Blake Lively, author Colleen Hoover and the other women behind the film against online negativity.

The 34-year-old actor, who plays Atlas in the screen adaptation of Hoover’s best-selling novel, addressed the criticism surrounding the film’s cast in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Tuesday (August 20).

“I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online,” Sklenar began. “Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online,” he continued.

Ahead of the movie’s release in theaters last week, rumors of an on-set feud between the film’s director/star Justin Baldoni and Lively began percolating online.

Following its release, Lively has faced additional fan criticism not only for her “tone-deaf” approach to promoting the movie but also for her “rude” behavior in a resurfaced 2016 interview with Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa.

Sklenar further shared that “someone very close to me has been struggling with a relationship that has mirrored Lily’s closely.” In the movie, Lively’s character Lily, becomes involved in an abusive relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle (Baldoni).

Brandon Sklenar, Courtney Salviolo, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds at the New York premiere of ‘It Ends With Us' ( Getty Images )

“Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleen’s book and subsequently this film with saving her life,” the 1923 alum added.

“Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma – Domestic abuse – Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.

“This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s*** together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions,” he wrote. “This film is meant to inspire. It’s meant to validate and recognize. It’s meant to instill hope. It’s meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately, it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It’s not meant to once again make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together.”

“All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it’s helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be part of something. Let’s be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere,” he concluded, signing off: “Lead with Love and please be kind.”

Despite the online drama and middling reviews from critics, It Ends with Us officially crossed $100m at the US box office on its eleventh day in theaters.