The new Hunger Games prequel has found its President Snow, and he’s no stranger to playing villains.

Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Lord Voldemort in the original Harry Potter film series, has joined the cast of the much-anticipated adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s novel, Sunrise on the Reaping. He has been cast as President Coriolanus Snow, a role famously first played by the late Donald Sutherland in the original franchise.

The Hunger Games franchise is based on Collins’s bestselling series of dystopian novels. The original film series starred Jennifer Lawrence as 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen, who became a participant in the 74th Hunger Games — a brutal event designed to suppress rebellion in the districts surrounding the oppressive Capitol. The twisted contest forces each district to send a boy and a girl, chosen by lottery, to compete in a deadly televised battle until only one survivor remains.

The original film series ran from 2012 to 2015, grossing over $3.3 billion worldwide. In 2023, a prequel starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler (The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes) hit theaters, grossing over $300 million.

The new movie, slated to be released on November 20, 2026 and based on Collins’s March 2025 book, will focus on Katniss’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, as he is chosen as one of the four tributes from District 12 to compete in the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also called the Second Quarter Quell.

This prequel will take place 24 years before Katniss volunteered in lieu of her sister, and 40 years after the events of The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes, which followed the evolution of antagonist Coriolanus Snow.

So far, Lionsgate has revealed who will be playing Haymitch, his love interest Lenore Dove Baird, Maysilee Donner, Plutarch Heavensbee, Beetee, and Wiress. Other cast members will likely be revealed in the coming months.

open image in gallery Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, and Jennifer Lawrence were original cast members in ‘The Hunger Games’ ( Lionsgate )

Here is how the new cast compares to the old.

Caesar Flickerman

open image in gallery Kieran Culkin has been announced as Hunger Games host Caesar Flickerman, played previously by Stanley Tucci ( Getty Images )

First played by Stanley Tucci in the original films, Caesar Flickerman is the flamboyant host of the Hunger Games and interviews the tributes before the competition begins.

Lionsgate announced that Kieran Culkin, fresh off his Oscar win for A Real Pain, will be taking on the role in the prequel.

President Snow

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes will play the younger President Snow, who was first portrayed by the late Donald Sutherland ( Getty )

The character of President Snow was first played on screen by Donald Sutherland in the original film series. In the first prequel The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes, the role was taken up by Tom Blyth, then in his late 20s. Fiennes will take over the character in the new film, which takes place around four decades later. As well as his villainous role in the Harry Potter films, Fiennes has had a lengthy screen career that includes celebrated roles in Schindler's List and last year’s Oscar-winning Conclave.

Haymitch Abernathy

open image in gallery Joseph Zada will be playing the younger version of Haymitch, originally played by Woody Harrelson ( Instagram/Getty )

While the character was originated on screen by Woody Harrelson, the younger version of Haymitch will be played by 20-year-old Joseph Zada. Zada is currently playing the lead role in the Stan Australia Original Series Invisible Boys, based on the bestselling novel by Holden Sheppard.

Plutarch Heavensbee

open image in gallery Jesse Plemons will be playing the younger version of Plutarch Heavensbee, originated by Philip Seymour Hoffman ( Getty )

The Head Gamemaker for the 75th Hunger Games and secret rebel-insider was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the original films. The younger version in Sunrise on The Reaping will be played by Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Plemons.

Beetee

open image in gallery Kelvin Harris Jr. will be playing the younger version of Beetee, originated by Jeffrey Wright ( Getty )

Fans are first introduced to Beetee in Catching Fire as a victor from District 3, first played by Jeffrey Wright. In the 50th games, he’ll be mentoring the tributes from his district, and was announced as Kelvin Harrison Jr. by Lionsgate on May 12.

Wiress

open image in gallery Maya Hawke will be playing the younger version of Wiress, originated by Amanda Plummer ( Getty Images )

Wiress of District 3 was the victor of the 49th Hunger Games. Introduced to fans in Catching Fire, she was played by Amanda Plummer. On May 14, Lionsgate announced that the younger version of the character will be played by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, daughter of Training Day star Ethan Hawke.

Mags Flanagan

open image in gallery Lili Taylor will be playing the younger version of Mags, originated by Lynn Cohen ( Getty Images )

Fans were introduced to Mags from District 4 in Catching Fire as both Finnick Odair’s mentor and a previous victor of the Hunger Games. The character was originally played by Lynn Cohen. On May 14, Lionsgate announced Lili Taylor would be playing the younger version of the character.

Effie Trinket

open image in gallery Elle Fanning will be playing the younger version of Effie Trinket, originated by Elizabeth Banks ( Getty Images )

Fans were introduced to Effie as the escort for the District 12 tributes selected for the Hunger Games. The character was originated by Elizabeth Banks. On May 20, Lionsgate announced that Elle Fanning would be playing the younger version of the character, who recently graduated from college.

Maysilee Donner

open image in gallery Mckenna Grace will be playing Maysilee Donner ( Getty )

While not a character who physically appears within the original franchise, Maysilee is known as the original owner of the mockingjay pin that Katniss is known for wearing. In Sunrise on the Reaping, she will be played by Mckenna Grace, known for her roles in The Haunting of Hill House and The Handmaid's Tale.

Lenore Dove Baird

open image in gallery Whitney Peak will be playing Lenore Dove Baird ( Getty )

Haymitch’s love interest is introduced for the first time in Sunrise on the Reaping. She hails from a nomadic group named the Covey. Whitney Peak, who is known for her roles as Zoya Lott in Max’s Gossip Girl reboot and was also in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is set to take on the role.

Wyatt Callow

open image in gallery Ben Wang will be playing Wyatt Callow ( Getty Images for CinemaCon )

The other male District 12 tribute, in addition to Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping, is Wyatt Callow. His character will be played by Ben Wang, who is known for his role as Jin Wang in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

Louella McCoy

open image in gallery Molly McCann will be playing Louella McCoy ( Instagram/@mollymccannactress )

In addition to Maysilee Donner, the other female District 12 tribute in the Hunger Games prequel is Louella McCoy. Lionsgate announced on May 20 that the character would be played by Molly McCann. The Irish actor is known for her work in Bad Sisters, Maxine, and The Boy That Never Was.

Lou Lou

open image in gallery Iona Bell will be playing Lou Lou ( Instagram )

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Lou Lou becomes a pivotal character partway through the book as the stakes become more intense. Lionsgate announced on May 20 that Iona Bell will be playing the character.