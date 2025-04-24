Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After weeks of Hunger Games fans creating their ideal casts for the forthcoming film adaptation of the Haymitch Abernathy focused prequel, Lionsgate has announced who will be playing the film’s leads.

Joseph Zada, 20, will be stepping into the arena for the Second Quarter Quell as District 12 tribute Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak, 22, will play his girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The events of the prequel take place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered for her sister, and 40 years after the events of the prequel The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes, which followed the evolution of antagonist Coriolanus Snow.

The Hunger Games franchise, based on the series of bestselling dystopian novels by Suzanne Collins, focused on 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen, who ends up in the 74th Hunger Games – a punishment designed to keep districts surrounding the cruel and exploitative Capitol from rebelling again, by forcing them to send a boy and girl selected by a lottery to participate in a reality television show-type contest that makes them fight to the death until one remains.

open image in gallery Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak have been officially cast as Haymitch Abernathy and Lenore Dove Baird respectively in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ( Joseph Zada/Instagram/Getty Images )

Readers first meet Haymitch, the protagonist of the forthcoming film, in the first Hunger Games novel and film adaptation, as the perpetually drunk and bad-tempered mentor to the two “tributes”, Katniss and Peeta Mellark, before they enter the games. He was played by Woody Harrelson, opposite Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss and Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, which was released in March 2025, Haymitch is 16 years old when he finds himself the District 12 tribute for the 50th Hunger Games. Lenore Dove Baird is Haymitch’s love interest in the books, and is from a nomadic group named the Covey.

“The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman said.

open image in gallery Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games ( Lionsgate )

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out – not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles. Haymitch has always been a fan favourite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

“Deb Zane and Dylan Jury oversaw an exhaustive (and exhausting!) search to find a young actor with the skill and imagination to embody young Haymitch. Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts. Then Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove. When we put the two of them together, it was one of those magical casting moments when you know your search has led you home.”

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all the films in the Hunger Games universe barring the first, and the script will be written by Billy Ray.

Zada is currently playing the lead role in the Stan Australia Original Series Invisible Boys, based on the bestselling novel by Holden Sheppard. He will appear next in the Prime Video series We Were Liars in June, alongside Emily Alyn Lind, and Netflix’s East of Eden, alongside Florence Pugh.

Peak is known for her lead role as Zoya Lott in Max’s Gossip Girl reboot and was also in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She will be seen next in Shiver, opposite Phoebe Dynevor, and 4 Kids Walk into a Bank, with Liam Neeson and Teresa Palmer.

Mike Faist, who is also in East of Eden, was a popular choice for Haymitch in fan casts, despite the actor being twice the age of the character.

The casting news has been met with positive reactions from fans, with many being happy the actors are not established stars already.

Based on conversations over social media, fans have suggested Elle Fanning for young Effie Trinket, originally played by Elizabeth Banks, Ralph Fiennes for President Snow, who has been played by Donald Sutherland in The Hunger Games trilogy and Tom Blyth in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Kieran Culkin’s name too has been brought up for the flamboyant commentator for the Games, originally played by Stanley Tucci.

Officially, no other casting announcements have been made.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is slated to be released on 20 November 2026.