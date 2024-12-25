Iconic Home Alone house finds $5m buyer in time for Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The iconic house featured in the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone has found a buyer.

In May, the Illinois property – which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms – was put up for sale at $5.25m (£4.11m).

On the Coldwell Banker Realty website, where the house is listed, the listing now says “sale pending”, meaning the seller has accepted an offer on the property.

The mansion’s exterior was used as the McCallister family home in both Home Alone and the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the movies, admitted he had thought about buying the house when it hit the market earlier this year.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I had half a mind to buy it − just for giggles.”

The home, which is 9,000 square feet (836 square meters), was built in 1921 and has four fireplaces, two laundry rooms, two hot tubs, a wet bar, recreation space, a gym, a private cinema room and an indoor sports court.

Whoever is buying the home will be hoping that the hijinks of the movies don’t come with it. The first film told the story of Culkin’s eight-year-old boy Kevin, who is accidentally left behind while his family travels to Europe at Christmas.

Kevin is forced to defend the house from two inept burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

open image in gallery Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Roberts Blossom in ‘Home Alone' ( Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock )

The house last sold in 2012 for $1.58m (£1.24m).

In 2021, as a one-off promotional stunt for the Disney Home Alone reboot, the Home Alone mansion was made available to rent on Airbnb for one night only for just $25.

open image in gallery ‘Home Alone’ mansion ( Airbnb )

Airbnb said that the opportunity would allow those who book the house to “relive their favourite scenes from the holiday classic and let their inner eight-year-olds run free for the evening without the interruption of pesky intruders”.

Guests were also offered the chance to enjoy a “cosy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree”, as well as a feast of “Chicago’s finest pizza” and a “candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese”.