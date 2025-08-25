Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Helen Mirren has criticised the “insulting” younger people who patronise her because of her age.

The British actor, who turned 80 in July, said she is left ”really annoyed” by people who call her “sweet” because she is older.

Prime Suspect actor Mirren said she typically gets this response when she’s having a walk with her husband, the Ray director Taylor Hackford, who is also 80.

“The hardest part is the condescension – it really annoys me,” the Thursday Murder Club star told The Times in a new interview.

“If my husband and I are holding hands, someone might say, ‘Oh, look. How sweet.’ It’s like, excuse my language, ‘F*** off.’

She added: “There’s something very condescending about some people’s attitudes and I think they think they are being kind and generous. But they’re not. They’re being insulting.”

Mirren said she is not “afraid of getting older” as she’s realised her mindset has evolved over the passing years.

open image in gallery Dame Helen Mirren says she’s often patronised by younger people ( Getty Images )

“An amazing thing happens. When you’re 18 the thought of being 35 is horrific. And you get to 35 and it’s actually a lot better than being 18. And when you’re 35 the thought of being 55.

“Then you hit 55 and you realise there are great things about being 55. Your life has moved on, you lose certain stuff but you gain other stuff.’ That’s certainly the case for me.”

Mirren, who won an Oscar for 2006 film The Queen, has been married to Hackford (An Officer and a Gentlemen) since 1997.

The couple don’t have any kids, with Mirren previously telling The Sunday Times: “I have never had a moment of regret about not having children.”

Hackford had a son named Rio from previous marriage to Georgia Lowres. Rio died of uveal melanoma, a rare form of cancer, in April 2022, aged 51.

Mirren can currently be seen in The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix’s adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling book, alongside Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.

open image in gallery Taylor Hackford and Dame Helen Mirren have been married since 1997 ( Getty Images )

In a two-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey called the murder mystery film “flimsy”, writing: “Each clue is presented plainly, legibly, and without even a hint of enigma, at one point simply written out on a Post-it and then shown directly to the audience.”

Mirren said she had a great time making the film, which often leaves her wary about its ultimate quality as very often the movie gets lost in the enjoyment of making it.”

However, she added: “I hope that’s not the case here.”

open image in gallery Dame Helen Mirren in ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ ( Giles Keyte/Netflix. All Rights Reserved )

The Thursday Murder Club will be on Netflix on 28 August after a run in select cinemas.