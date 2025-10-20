Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of an iconic Harry Potter family have reunited.

Oliver Phelps, known for playing Fred Weasley in all eight Harry Potter movies, posted a photo Sunday on Instagram of himself alongside his twin brother James Phelps, who played George, and Bonnie Wright, who played their sister, Ginny.

“Family dinner in Baltimore,” the post was captioned, alluding to the group being siblings in the films, the last of which — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 — debuted in theaters in 2011, nearly 15 years ago.

But it was an intimate reunion, as several other members of the Weasley family weren’t present for the dinner. The group’s on-screen parents, Julie Walters and Mark Williams, who played Molly and Arthur, were not there, nor were the other siblings in the Burrow — Domhnall Gleeson (Bill), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Chris Rankin (Percy).

Although Charlie Weasley is one of the middle children in the franchise’s books written by J.K. Rowling, he did not appear in any of the film adaptations.

All three actors played siblings in the Weasley family ( Warner Bros )

The reunion comes a few months after HBO Max revealed the actors portraying the Weasley family in its forthcoming Harry Potter series.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” the streamer wrote on Instagram in August, sharing a selfie of the new cast members alongside the previously announced Alastair Stout as Ron.

“We warmly welcome Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter,” the caption added, noting that the actor playing Charlie will be “joining us soon enough.”

It is also yet to be announced who will take on the role of the eldest Weasley sibling, Bill.

While it is not clear how or if the original actors will be involved in the new series, the Phelps twins are still immersed in the Harry Potter world as they host the baking competition show ​​Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, with its second season airing November 2 on Food Network and HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Wright has previously been a guest judge during the first season of the baking competition, and also offered advice to the next batch of actors in the franchise.

“I think every actor stepping into all the roles, I hope, really go from the book and they take their interpretation of the characters from the book as the original source of material,” she said in a May interview with People. “And I just hope that they do what they wanna do and they make their character who they envision Ginny to be.”

“And I think that's what's cool,” she added. “That other people can give her character and all the others new life. So I don't think I would… I guess the only thing I would say is like, be present in the moment. Enjoy every minute of it, would be the only thing I would say.”