Happy Gilmore 2: Six celebrity cameos to watch out for in new Netflix sequel

Happy Gilmore 2 is officially on Netflix — and it’s jam-packed with celebrity cameos.

The much-anticipated sequel, which was released July 25, follows hot-tempered golfer Happy Gilmore’s (portrayed by Adam Sandler) return to the sport. Although he left golfing after a tragic accident, he’s making his return to raise $30,000 to send his daughter (portrayed by Sandler’s actual daughter, Sunny Sandler) to a ballet school in Paris.

Premiering 30 years after the original movie, Happy Gilmore 2 features the return of characters from the first film, including Happy’s love interest, Virginia Venit (portrayed by Julie Bowen), and his former golfing rival, Shooter McGavin (portrayed by Christopher McDonald). Other cast members include Ben Stiller, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, and Ethan Cutkosky.

The new film comes with dozens of cameo appearances from professional golfers, athletes, and celebrities — some of which were announced when the film was in production.

Here are six major celebrity cameos to look out for while watching Happy Gilmore 2.

open image in gallery ‘Happy Gilmore 2’s celebrity cameos include Travis Kelce, Guy Fieri, and more ( Netflix )

Travis Kelce

open image in gallery Travis Kelce in 'Happy Gilmore 2' ( Netflix )

After his first major acting role in the FX series Grotesquerie, NFL star Travis Kelce makes a brief appearance in Happy Gilmore 2. He plays the waiter at a country club restaurant who serves Happy.

At the premiere of the movie in New York City earlier this week, Sandler gushed about Kelce— who’s dating pop star Taylor Swift — and his performance. “Kelce was fantastic. He's a hard worker, and he wanted to do right by the film,” the actor told People. “I think Kelce’s just so charismatic.”

Guy Fieri

open image in gallery Guy Fieri makes cameo as a golfer ( Getty )

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri plays Maxi Starter, who’s competing against Happy in a golfing tournament.

Alix Earle

open image in gallery Alix Earle plays herself in the new film ( Getty )

Influencer Alix Earle makes a brief cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. However, the Hot Mess podcast host is in the film as herself, rather than an actual character.

Kid Cudi

open image in gallery Kid Cudi makes cameo as FBI agent ( Getty )

Musician Kid Cudi makes an appearance at the end of the movie as Scott Mescudi (a character given the rapper’s actual birth name), an FBI agent who takes down Hal L. (portrayed by Ben Stiller). In the first movie, Hal L. was an orderly in a retirement home who forced Happy’s grandmother and other residents to do manual labor.

Eminem

open image in gallery Eminem makes a cameo as a golfer ( Getty )

Although his character doesn’t have a specific name, Eminem plays a golfer who gets in a heated argument with Happy on the course. Eminem’s character — who has a beard and a large sun hat — is repeatedly called a “jacka**” by Happy.

This remark is also a reference to the first movie, when Joe Flaherty’s character repeatedly called Happy a “jacka**” right when he was about to make a putt.

Post Malone

open image in gallery Post Malone in 'Happy Gilmore 2' ( Netflix )

Post Malone plays himself in the movie, appearing as a sports commentator for a golf league. During the broadcast, the singer also wears his signature cowboy hat.