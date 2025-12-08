Golden Globes 2026: The full list of nominees as they are announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes are being announced today before stars of film and TV gather in Los Angeles for the glittering ceremony in January.

In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio caper One Battle After Another is expected to dominate, with Chloé Zhao’s story of love and loss Hamnet, Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value and Josh Safdie’s ping pong movie Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, also in the mix.

TV shows expected to appear on the shortlist are Netflix drama Adolescence, the British show about a young boy accused of killing a classmate that got the whole world talking, and Hollywood comedy The Studio.

This year also sees the introduction of a podcast category, with the nominees chosen from the list of the 25 most-listened to podcasts, such as Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, SmartLess and The Joe Rogan Experience.

Nominations will start being announced at 8:15 a.m. ET (1:15 p.m. GMT) on CBSNews.com and on CBS News YouTube and TikTok channels. This year's presenters are actors Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall.

Nikki Glaser is returning as host January 11 after making her debut as the awards’ first ever solo female host last year.

In the 2025 ceremony, historical drama Shogun came out on top in the TV categories, with Brady Corbet’s architecture epic The Brutalist cleaning up for film.

Find out the nominees for the 2026 awards as they are announced below. This article will be updated as the names and titles are revealed.

Film

Best film – drama

TBA

Best film – musical or comedy

TBA

Best female actor in a film – drama

TBA

Best male actor in a film – drama

TBA

Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy

TBA

Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy

TBA

Best film – animated

TBA

Best film – non-English language

TBA

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film

TBA

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film

TBA

Best director – film

TBA

Best screenplay – film

TBA

Best original score – film

TBA

Best original song – film

TBA

Cinematic and box office achievement

TBA

Cecil B DeMille award

Helen Mirren

Television

Best television series – drama

TBA

Best television series – musical or comedy

TBA

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film

TBA

Best female actor in a television series – drama

TBA

Best male actor in a television series – drama

TBA

Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

TBA

Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

TBA

Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film

TBA

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film

TBA

Best supporting female actor on television

TBA

Best supporting male actor on television

TBA

Best standup comedy on television

TBA

Carol Burnett award

Sarah Jessica Parker