Golden Globes 2026: The full list of nominees as they are announced
‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Marty Supreme’ are expected to be shortlisted ahead of the ceremony in January
The nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes are being announced today before stars of film and TV gather in Los Angeles for the glittering ceremony in January.
In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio caper One Battle After Another is expected to dominate, with Chloé Zhao’s story of love and loss Hamnet, Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value and Josh Safdie’s ping pong movie Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, also in the mix.
TV shows expected to appear on the shortlist are Netflix drama Adolescence, the British show about a young boy accused of killing a classmate that got the whole world talking, and Hollywood comedy The Studio.
This year also sees the introduction of a podcast category, with the nominees chosen from the list of the 25 most-listened to podcasts, such as Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, SmartLess and The Joe Rogan Experience.
Nominations will start being announced at 8:15 a.m. ET (1:15 p.m. GMT) on CBSNews.com and on CBS News YouTube and TikTok channels. This year's presenters are actors Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall.
Nikki Glaser is returning as host January 11 after making her debut as the awards’ first ever solo female host last year.
In the 2025 ceremony, historical drama Shogun came out on top in the TV categories, with Brady Corbet’s architecture epic The Brutalist cleaning up for film.
Find out the nominees for the 2026 awards as they are announced below. This article will be updated as the names and titles are revealed.
Film
Best film – drama
TBA
Best film – musical or comedy
TBA
Best female actor in a film – drama
TBA
Best male actor in a film – drama
TBA
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
TBA
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
TBA
Best film – animated
TBA
Best film – non-English language
TBA
Best female actor in a supporting role in a film
TBA
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
TBA
Best director – film
TBA
Best screenplay – film
TBA
Best original score – film
TBA
Best original song – film
TBA
Cinematic and box office achievement
TBA
Cecil B DeMille award
Helen Mirren
Television
Best television series – drama
TBA
Best television series – musical or comedy
TBA
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
TBA
Best female actor in a television series – drama
TBA
Best male actor in a television series – drama
TBA
Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy
TBA
Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
TBA
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
TBA
Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
TBA
Best supporting female actor on television
TBA
Best supporting male actor on television
TBA
Best standup comedy on television
TBA
Carol Burnett award
Sarah Jessica Parker
