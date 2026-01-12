Leonardo DiCaprio shows off ‘real personality’ in viral Golden Globes clip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cool, composed Leonardo DiCaprio might have been pulling the wool over our eyes all along.

Film fans are reacting with delight to DiCaprio’s “real personality”, after an off-air Golden Globes moment went viral on social media.

The actor attended the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (11 January) after being nominated for his role in the action comedy One Battle After Another, which took home four awards in total.

DiCaprio, 50, may have found himself roasted by host Nikki Glaser over his dating habits, but it was a clip of the star filmed during an advert break that most people are talking about.

In the video, he can be seen animatedly speaking to another attendee – suspected to be his One Battle After Another co-star Chase Infiniti – after Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters won two awards, for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden”.

“I was watching you with the K-pop thing,” he could be seen saying to Infiniti, who is a huge fan of K-pop. “You were like, ‘Who’s that? Is it... Oh, K-pop!’”

DiCaprio is known for his calm composure – and was even mocked at the ceremony by Glaser for his privacy – but people are pointing out that this clip could paint a picture of what he’s actually like behind closed doors.

“Insane seeing his personality IRL,” one person wrote, with another agreeing: “He has so much personality offscreen.”

Another suggested his professional persona “has been the real performance all along”, with one declaring: “This practically counts as a new Leo performance, sorry I don’t make the rules.”

While many believe DiCaprio was talking to Infiniti, another theory is that he was talking to his friend Jennifer Lawrence, with whom he co-starred in the 2019 film Don’t Look Up.

Earlier in the ceremony, comedian Glaser said in a joke aimed at DiCaprio: “What a career you've had: countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30.”

The actor’s girlfriends have included Danish model Nina Agdal, who was 25 at the time and The Night Manager star Camila Morrone, who was 20. He is now romantically linked to 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Leonardo DiCaprio took joke about younger girlfriends in his stride at Golden Globes ( X/Twitter )

Chloé Zhao’s weepie Hamnet and Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another were big film winners at the Golden Globes, with agenda-setting Netflix drama Adolescence winning four awards in the TV categories.

Meanwhile, Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley, Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) and Sentimental Value actor Stellan Skarsgård established themselves as firm Oscar contenders following their triumphs in the film acting categories.

See the full list of winners here.