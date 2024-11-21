Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Josh Brolin has revealed he “almost got into a fight” with Denzel Washington on the set of American Gangster.

Before Washington starred in Gladiator 2, he appeared in director Ridley Scott’s 2007 crime drama, playing criminal Frank Lucas. His co-star in the film was Brolin who, at the time, was a rising Hollywood star who would go on to play Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to the actor, hostilities began when Washington “got wind” of producer Brian Grazer praising his performance alongside Russell Crowe’s – and came to a head when Washington “changed the structure” of their first scene together.

Speaking on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Brolin, who said he “gets along very well” with the Oscar-winning actor now, said: “Denzel was a little late to set and there was a whole thing there. And then he showed me the lines… he didn’t change any of my lines, but he kind of changed the structure of it. He said, ‘I think I’m gonna put this down here and I’m gonna put that up there.’ But he wouldn’t really look at me.

Brolin said they immediately rehearsed the scene in its new form, but admitted he was struggling to be “super confident” due to the star power of Washington.

“I was trying to remember the structure, and then we rehearsed. It wasn’t that many lines, mostly mine. And I’m supposed to be super confident. It’s Denzel Washington, man. It’s like, not easy – you’re just some actor who they’re trying out, seeing if he’s the real thing or not. And I forgot a line.”

It was here where Brolin placed his hand on Washington’s shoulder, and asked him “What’s the line?”

Brolin continued: “He hit my hand off and he said, ‘Don’t ever f***ing put your hand on me.’ And I was like, ‘Holy s***, I’m gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.’

“We’re not actors anymore – at least in my mind. In his mind, he was just doing his job. He was that guy. He was Frank Lucas, period. But I didn’t know. And then we got through that moment. I said, ‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘Yeah. You?’ I said, ‘Yeah. Can I get my line?’ He said, ‘Go for it.’ It’s like he’d said what he needed to say.”

Denzel Washington and Josh Brolin in ‘American Gangster’ ( Universal Pictures )

Brolin has released a new memoir, titled From Under the Truck, which sees him reflect on his childhood, struggles with addiction and his roles in films including No Country for Old Men.

Meanwhile, Washington is earning rave reviews for his role in Gladiator 2, which has thrown him directly into the Oscars 2025 race. The film is in cinemas now.