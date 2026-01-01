Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney has issued a pointed statement after Donald Trump trashed his former friend.

While the two have publicly traded jabs for years, the recent back-and-forth began when Clooney opened up about his relationship with Trump in an interview with Variety, saying that he “knew him very well.”

“He’s a big goofball. Well, he was,” Clooney added. That all changed.”

The president then responded by attacking the A-list actor on Truth Social, calling him one of the “worst political prognosticators of all time.”

Now, Clooney has said he “totally agrees” with Trump about one thing.

“We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November,” Clooney said in a statement, per Deadline.

The Jay Kelly star’s latest statement comes hours after Trump’s New Year’s Eve rant, in which the president took aim at Clooney.

open image in gallery George Clooney has responded to Donald Trump's latest jab ( Getty )

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,” Trump wrote, while repeating his claims that Clooney “dumped” Joe Biden by urging the former president to drop out of the 2024 election.

“He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” Trump added in the post.

The president also criticized the news that Clooney and his wife, the human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have recently gained French citizenship. Clooney and his wife bought a house in Provence for $8.3m in 2021. The sprawling 425-acre estate reportedly consists of an 18th-century mansion with a pool, tennis court, vast gardens, and an ornamental lake.

The comments came after Clooney opened up in a recent magazine profile about his past relationship with Trump and shared criticisms of news outlets like CBS and ABC for settling lawsuits with the Republican.

“I knew him very well,” he star told Variety. “He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed.”

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go f*** yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country,” Clooney added. “That’s simply the truth.”

This summer, Clooney, whose stage adaptation of his film Good Night, And Good Luck made pointed commentary about contemporary media and politics, said “everybody” worries about being targeted by Trump’s administration.

open image in gallery George Clooney and his wife Amal recently gained French citizenship ( Invision/AP )

“But you know, if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won’t do things,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “I want to be able to look at my kids in the eye and say where we stood and what we did at certain times in history, and I have no problem with that,” he added.

Trump, for his part, regularly trashes his old friend Clooney.

The president fumed after Clooney gave a 60 Minutes interview earlier last year, claiming that the “failed political pundit” dumped former Biden “like a dog.” Last year, after the Biden incident, Trump accused Clooney of being a “very disloyal backstabber” and a “third-rate movie actor.”

Clooney is among the highest-grossing movie stars in the country, and his films have raked in over $2 billion over the course of his career.

He has won three Golden Globes and two Academy Awards.