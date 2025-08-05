George Clooney calls out criticism of his versatility as an actor
‘Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do’
George Clooney has hit back at critics who questioned his versatility as an actor, claiming that he “doesn’t give a s***” what anyone thinks.
The Hollywood movie star and director, 64, was recently subject to criticism from American attorney Hunter Biden, who took aim at the Good Night and Good Luck star’s acting talents and suggested he merely played himself when taking on roles.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Clooney was asked about the comments made by Biden – the son of former president Joe. In response, the Gravity star said: “Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a s***.
He continued: “There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a s***.”
Clooney, who won an Oscar for his role in Syriana, then quoted the character he plays in new movies Jay Kelly: “Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do.”
He then explained that he benefitted from not experiencing success in his career until starring in his first big hit, the TV drama ER, by which point he’d already been acting for 12 years.
“I’ve been the beneficiary of having my career not be massively successful in lots of different directions,” he said.
“I didn’t really get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old. I’d been working for 12 years at that point. I had a real understanding of how fleeting all of it is and how little it has to do with you, quite honestly.”
Jay Kelly, which is the new film from Frances Ha director Noah Baumbach, premieres at the Venice Film Festival later this month. In the film, Clooney plays a famous actor on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, portrayed by Adam Sandler.
It also stars Laura Dern, Isla Fisher, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Lenny Henry and Ruby Stokes.
In July 2024, Clooney wrote a much-discussed op-ed for The New York Times encouraging Joe Biden to step aside so that the Democrats could appoint a new nominee in the 2024 presidential campaign.
Barack Obama reportedly received an advanced version of the article following Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments